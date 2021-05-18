Carolina One Real Estate announces staffing changes

Carolina One Real Estate recently announced that Nancy Roettger and Kenneth Keathley will assume new positions within the brokerage.
Roettger, who had previously managed the downtown office for the past 19 years and the Isle of Palms office since 2017, will move to the Isle of Palms office exclusively.
Replacing Roettger as Broker-in-Charge of the downtown Rutledge Avenue office, Carolina One management has selected Charleston native Kenneth Keathley.
Prior to becoming the highly successful manager of Carolina One’s Downtown office in 2002, Nancy Roettger was a top producing real estate agent for 15 years. Among her many accolades and distinctions, Roettger earned the ABR, GRI, CRB and NAR trained SC Mediator designations.
“I have been fortunate to work with an outstanding and caring group of real estate professionals,” said Roettger. “And now on to the next chapter, passing the baton to Kenneth Keathley, I am confident that he is the right individual to take the reins of the downtown office,” added Roettger.
Keathley was born and raised in Charleston until high school when his family moved to Boone, NC. In Boone, Keathley became a certified ski instructor and played soccer at Greensboro College. After majoring in sports administration at Greensboro College, Keathley moved back to Charleston to help manage a family-owned restaurant. Keathley continued to manage several successful restaurants in Charleston as well as a local signage company.
In 2015, Kenneth Keathley earned his real estate license and joined Carolina One’s Downtown office.
“I’m excited about this new opportunity and eager to help support our agents and clients utilizing Carolina One’s core values of truth, excellence, relationships and financial success,” said Keathley.
