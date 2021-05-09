Carolina One RE adds new agents to local offices

Carolina One Real Estate has added several new agents to its local offices in Mount Pleasant, Daniel Island and Isle of Palms. Carolina One is a 13-office full-service real estate company.
Chuck Diggle is a Charleston native who joined Carolina One’s Highway 17 North office in February 2021. A College of Charleston graduate with a degree in business administration, Diggle spent most of his career in media and public relations after growing up on James Island in the community newspaper business.
Diggle was a reporter and executive editor at the Moultrie News for many years before leaving to independently publish the base newspaper for Joint Base Charleston. He later served as Editor of Public Affairs at the base. During his 35 years as a Mount Pleasant resident, Diggle was appointed to the Town’s Planning Commission, was charter president of the Mount Pleasant Jaycees, and served three years each as vice president and president of the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce. Contact him at (843) 412-5861 or email: chuck.diggle@carolinaone.com.
Also joining the Mount Pleasant office is Janice Kirby Glass, a native of Florence and a graduate of the College of Charleston with a degree in psychology.
Glass was employed by the McNair Law Firm in Greenville in the billing and accounting department before moving to Charleston 23 years ago. The mother of three grown children, Glass and her husband Ben, reside in Mount Pleasant.
She has volunteered with youth groups at KK Beth Elohim Congregation in Charleston and with Daniel Island Schools and Wando High School. Contact her at (843) 343-1368 or email: janice.glass@carolinaone.com.
Katrina Shuman, who was born at Fort Benning, GA and has lived in Charleston off and on for the last 10 years, has also joined the Mount Pleasant office.
Shuman earned a BS degree in textile management from Clemson University, an MBA from the University of South Carolina and was designated as a Certified Purchasing Supply Manager by the Institute of Supply Management.
Shuman had a 20-year career in progressive management with several Fortune 500 companies and spent the last 10 years as director of procurement for URS/AECOM and SCANA Corporations. Married with three school-age children, Shuman and husband Christopher reside on the Isle of Palms. Contact her at (803) 546-8328 or email: katrina.shuman@carolinaone.com.
Nicholas Callahan, with his wife Chelsey, is a new resident of Daniel Island and the newest member of Carolina One’s Daniel Island office. Callahan is a graduate of SUNY Brockport College in Brockport, NY with a degree in business administration. Callahan also received a masters degree in college athletic administration from Coker College in Hartsville.
Before selecting a career in real estate, Callahan was the Assistant Baseball Coach at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH. Contact him at (843) 729-1226 or email: nicholas.callahan@carolinaone.com .
Kimberly Farrell joins the company’s Isle of Palms office. She is a native of Millville, NJ, and a graduate of the University of Maryland with a BS degree in elementary education. Farrell and her husband Jim owned investment property in the Charleston area and vacationed here for many years before deciding to relocate here permanently in 2019.
In Clarksville, MD, she owned and operated Beyond Biceps, a group fitness/personal training studio focusing on helping clients with fitness and nutrition goals.
Farrell has two grown daughters and lives in Mount Pleasant Contact her at (843) 606-1900 or email: kim.farrell@carolinaone.com .