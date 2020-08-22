Carolina One commercial ranks grow

Carolina One Commercial Real Estate, a proud member of Carolina One’s team of highly successful Real Estate Services, is proud to welcome Zack Lord to that division’s rapidly growing office of commercial real estate associates.
Lord is a 2017 graduate of Syracuse University where he majored in Public Relations with a specialization in Finance and Economics. Lord was also a recipient of the highly competitive Maxwell School Citizenship Scholarship at Syracuse University.
Following his graduation and subsequent move to Charleston, Lord was employed as a Communications Assistant, a Senior Talent Executive, a Sales Development Representative and hedge fund software Sales Manager in New York City.
A current resident of Sullivan’s Island, Zack Lord is an avid tennis player, a lifelong jazz drummer and an aspiring kite boarder. Operating from Carolina One’s 4024 Salt Point Road Admin office, Lord can be reached by phone at (843) 222-4535 or via email at zack.lord@carolinaone.com.
For additional information, visit carolinaone.com.