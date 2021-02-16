Carolina One Agent Denise Runza awarded RSPS certification

Denise Runza, a sales associate with the Isle of Palms office of Carolina One Real Estate, has been awarded the Resort and Second-Home Property Specialist (RSPS) certification.
The RSPS certification is awarded by the National Association of Realtors to real estate professionals who have successfully completed the RSPS course and may now demonstrate their expertise in the resort and second-home specialty.
Runza now joins 4,000 other real estate professionals who specialize in buying, selling, or managing homes in a resort, recreational and/or vacation destination and properties for investment, development or retirement.
Runza has been a resident of the Charleston area for the past 28 years. A licensed Realtor since 2018, she was previously employed for 13 years by UBS Paine Webber and as a teacher at the East Cooper Montessori Charter School in Mount Pleasant for five years. In addition to earning the RSPS certification, she is also a Real Estate Negotiation Expert (RENE).
The mother of two children, Runza and her husband Nick live on the Isle of Palms. In the community, she serves on the board of the East Cooper Montessori Charter School and is a volunteer at HALOS of Charleston, the only service provider in the tri-county area solely dedicated to assisting kinship care families.
For information about Carolina One Real Estate, visit their website at www.carolinaone.com .