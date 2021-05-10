Carolina One Agent Bobette Fisher named 2020 Realtor of the Year

Bobette Fisher, a top producing real estate agent with the Bobette and Associates team at Carolina One Real Estate was recently named the 2020 Charleston Realtor of the Year by the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors.
A native of Elkhart, Indiana, Fisher moved to the Charleston area in 2000 and has been with Carolina One’s Mount Pleasant North office since 2009.
Fisher is CTAR’s immediate past president and serves as the Realtor Political Action Committee co-chair and is a director with the National Association of Realtors. Fisher is also an active leader with the state and national Realtor organizations and was recognized with the Omega Tau Rho award from the South Carolina Association of Realtors in 2015.
In her two decades as a real estate agent, Fisher positioned herself as a leader in the industry and built a successful business. She holds multiple designations which support her belief in ongoing training and education to best serve her clients. She is a graduate of the Realtor Institute, a Certified Residential Specialist and holds her Certified International Property Specialist designation. She served as president of the SC CRS Chapter in 2013 and was named CRS of the Year in 2014.
Fisher was at the helm of the Charleston Association when the COVID-19 pandemic began. She maintained a full calendar in addition to her duties as president serving a full roster of clients and worked to safely adapt her business practices to meet the requirements and new protocols brought by the pandemic.
During her presidential year, she worked to re-establish the association’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion task force, to help address issues of inequity and discrimination in the local real estate industry. “The work being done by the DE&I task force will positively impact not only our membership and Association but also our community” said Fisher.