Candlewood Suites celebrates opening with ribbon-cutting

Hotel owner Vishal Patel and his brother Viral Patel, together with Mount Pleasant Council Members Kathy Landing, Howard Chapman, and Jake Rambo, along with Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce President-Elect Jennifer Maxwell and Director of Development Rebecca Imholz, attended the April 22 ribbon-cutting ceremony for Candlewood Suites Mount Pleasant-Charleston, located at 400 Magrath Darby Blvd.
The hotel is situated at the foot of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, just a five-minute drive to downtown Charleston and a short distance to local historical sites, beaches, museums, and parks.
If visitors are flying into the area, this hotel is about 13 miles from the Charleston International Airport. This location offers an experience where guests can enjoy an apartment-style studio as well as two-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens and executive desks.
Additional amenities at Candlewood Suites Mount Pleasant-Charleston include an outdoor lap pool, grilling area, fitness center, free laundry facilities, streaming services, and internet available for guests.
General Manager Rachel Pizzolato said, “Our team is excited to offer quality service to travelers near and far, who travel here for a quick visit or an extended stay.”
The Candlewood Suites brand is part of InterContinental Hotels Group’s diverse family of brands in more than 100 countries and territories. Reservations can be made by calling 1-800-CANDLEWOOD or by visiting their website.