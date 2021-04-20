Building Inspection Division improves ISO score, positively impacting flood Insurance rates

The Building Division within the Mount Pleasant Engineering and Development Services Department recently received an improved score from Insurance Services Office, Inc. (ISO) for the Building Code Effectiveness Grading Schedule, gaining one full point over the past year. The department has improved their score to 4 for residential and 3 for commercial.
The program scores from 1 (best) to 10 (worst) and is used for insurance purposes. The score directly affects the Town’s standing in programs such as the National Flood Insurance Program and the Community Ratings System.
These programs impact the insurance rates for building owners in Mount Pleasant by providing reductions in insurance premiums based on the Building Code Effectiveness Grading.
“The ISO improved score is a direct reflection of the team’s professionalism and the importance of public service in keeping our community safe,” said Engineering and Development Services Director Brad Morrison. “Congratulations to the Building Inspection Division for their strategic and operational leadership in keeping our insurance premiums low.”
“The daily effort of staff in providing the regulatory oversight to insure that buildings where we all work, play, shop and worship are constructed to rigid safety standard is critical to providing for the health, life and safety, resiliency and sanitary needs of the citizens who occupy those spaces,” said Lee Cave, Engineering and Development Services’ Deputy Director of the Building Inspection Division.
The Building Inspection Division is part of the Town of Mount Pleasant’s Department of Engineering and Development Services. The division reviews construction plans for all residential and commercial development, including additions and renovations. Field inspectors ensure compliance with Town building codes and zoning ordinances throughout the construction process. For more information, visit us online at www.tompsc.com.