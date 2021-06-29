Board games and brews: Owlbear Cafe invites guests to stay and play

While some may think an owlbear is an endearing cross between a furry animal and wise bird, only Dungeons and Dragons fans truly know the ferocious creature is not to be messed with.
Owlbear Cafe, located in the Shoppes at Seaside Farms, is a spot for both board game enthusiasts who know what an owlbear is and casual players. Sarah Reuter and Marshall Tyers, co-owners of Owlbear Cafe, have always enjoyed playing board games together and with friends.
“There was a point in time that we were playing three times a week,” Tyers said. Reuter clarified they played Dungeons and Dragons three times a week and various board games the other two days. “It was a little ridiculous,” she said jokingly.
While Reuter and Tyers, who are engaged to be married, admit their game obsession got a little out of hand, it led them to opening a place where they could share their love of board games with the community. Reuter said their friends’ homes are not big enough to host large game nights and restaurants don’t want customers taking up a table for hours to play a game.
Reuter said that board game cafes are popular in Europe and Canada, and they’ve started popping up in cities in the United States. Tyers worked at a similar cafe in College Park, Maryland before moving to Charleston. In the Charleston area, Owlbear Cafe is one-of-a-kind.
“Charleston has a lot of great coffee and food, so we just wanted to bring a little twist on it for something different,” Reuter said.
Reuter and Tyers have been growing their collection of board games for two years now to prepare for the cafe’s opening on May 27. The collection at Owlbear Cafe includes over 200 board games ranging from new favorites like Wingspan to classics including Monopoly and Clue.
They knew they wanted Catan and Ticket to Ride on the shelf and expected those to be customer favorites, but they have been surprised to see the games that customers choose to take off the shelves. A question and answer interview-style game, the Hygge Game that the couple got in Copenhagen, has been popular among guests.
The cafe welcomes families and children, too. Reuter said one of her favorite things is seeing kids come in with their parents and playing Guess Who?, for example.
Tyers and Reuter get the board games from various stores in the area; some are gently used games and others are in pristine condition. Some of the games came from auctions at Here Be Books and Games in Summerville and others are from yard sales and thrift shops or retailers such as Barnes & Noble and Target.
While board games may be a draw to the cafe, the owners also focus a lot of attention on providing quality food and drinks.
“We are a board game cafe, but we really love to emphasize that the cafe is first,” Tyers said.
Tyers’ background in the food and beverage industry as a chef and bartender inspired him to blend fine dining techniques with simple menu items. He described the menu at Owlbear Cafe as elevated cafe food. One item on the menu is a strawberry pistachio toast with whipped ricotta, strawberries macerated with sugar and lemon juice topped with mint, pistachios and a honey drizzle on a piece of sourdough toast.
The cafe uses local vendors and ingredients when possible. The coffee comes from Springbok Coffee Roasters in Charleston and the bread is baked at EVO Craft Bakery in North Charleston. It serves local kombucha and beer, too.
The Owlbear Cafe serves breakfast, lunch and dinner and is open seven days a week. The current hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
The couple hopes the cafe becomes a place where customers grab coffee and breakfast on their way to work and come back in the evening to drink a beer and play a board game.
“We want it to be a neighborhood cafe,” Tyers said. “We want to be part of the community and for the community.”