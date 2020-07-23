BCDCOG expands staff, outreach efforts with new hire

Morgan Grimes has joined the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments (BCDCOG) as a Communications and Outreach specialist focusing on Lowcountry Rapid Transit, South Carolina’s first high-capacity mass transit project.
Grimes will spearhead community relations and outreach along the project corridor as part of an integrated communications effort. She has previous experience with the National Association of Black Journalists and University of South Carolina Alumni Association. She is a Lowcountry native, born and raised in Summerville, and is a UofSC graduate with a degree in Public Relations.
“Morgan fills an important role for BCDCOG as we seek to engage with future Lowcountry Rapid Transit riders and business owners in the project area,” said BCDCOG Executive Director Ron Mitchum. “Her ability to build relationships will be invaluable as the project continues to develop.”
“I look forward to engaging with the communities and businesses in the project corridor and being able to connect them to LCRT in a meaningful way,” Grimes said
Local businesses and community members interested in learning more about Lowcountry Rapid Transit are encouraged to reach out to Grimes by phone at (843) 529-2119 or by email at morgang@bcdcog.com.