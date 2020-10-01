BCDCOG adds loan administrator to staff

The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments (BCDCOG) is pleased to announce Melanie Pasheluk has joined its staff as a loan administrator.
Pasheluk will primarily work to facilitate the loan process and maintain the agency’s Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) and Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding, including the recently established BCDCOG CARES RLF.
“Melanie brings considerable experience to her position as loan administrator,” said BCDCOG Executive Director Ron Mitchum. “She has an excellent track record and we are pleased to have her join our team as we work to assist local business owners in the BCDCOG CARES RLF process.”
Prior to joining the BCDCOG, Pasheluk worked in the banking industry with a focus on loan processing and administration. She graduated from the College of Charleston in 2011 with a degree in psychology and Spanish.
“I am very excited to join an organization that is actively working to support and empower regional businesses,” said Pasheluk. “Knowing that these funds have the potential to offer a lifeline to many businesses affected by COVID-19 makes the work that much more important.”
BCDCOG was recently awarded $560,000 in CARES Act funding by the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration (EDA). The federal money is being used to capitalize the BCDCOG CARES RLF, aimed at stimulating long-term, private-sector investment and employment in the region.
To learn more about the BCDCOG CARES RLF or to begin the application process, visit bcdcog.com/bcdcogcares. Questions can be directed to Melanie Pasheluk at 843-529-2573 or melaniep@bcdcog.com.