Barnwell Whaley's Killough named to SCRA Boards

Barnwell Whaley member and registered patent attorney B.C. Killough has been named to two of the newly created South Carolina Research Authority (SCRA) Business and Science Advisory Boards - Biomedical Sciences and Industry 4.0 - the latter of which he will serve as chair. He also serves on SCRA’s Medical Device Commercialization Advisory Panel (MDCAP).
SCRA’s Business and Science Advisory Boards include representatives from South Carolina research universities, the venture capital/angel investment community, South Carolina Department of Commerce, and industry leaders in Biomedical Sciences, Industry 4.0 and Cybersecurity. Each board provides key business and technical expertise, acts as an independent and unbiased sounding board for input on SCRA’s program implementation and performance and provides guidance to SCRA regarding funding opportunities in three key sectors: advanced manufacturing & materials; information technology; and life sciences. MDCAP provides advice in selecting promising biomedical device inventions from student design teams at the Medical University of South Carolina and Clemson University, as well as from faculty members and clinicians at those institutions.
B.C. Killough has over 40 years experience counseling businesses in an array of matters ranging from intellectual property matters to complex commercial transactions. As a registered patent attorney he has successfully obtained patents for over 300 devices on behalf of his clients for medical devices, medical diagnostic and surgical methods, physical chemistry products, digital printing technology, telecommunications and electro-mechanical and mechanical devices, among others. He regularly applies his education and experience to his work, where many innovations from SCRA’s three key sectors collide.
Killough earned his Bachelor of Industrial Engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology, his Master of Business Administration at the University of South Carolina and his Juris Doctor at the University of South Carolina School of Law. He is a Litigation Counsel of America Fellow; is regularly recognized as in Lowcountry Legal Elite and South Carolina Super Lawyers in the areas of Intellectual Property and Innovation and is listed in Best Lawyers of America for both Intellectual property litigation and corporate law. Best Lawyers named him the Charleston SC 2015 Corporate Lawyer of the Year. Killough is a regular contributor to the Federal Circuit Bar Association Circuit Case Digest and to Thomson Reuters’ Practical Law, Intellectual Property and Technology.
Established in Charleston in 1938, Barnwell Whaley Patterson & Helms, LLC, represents and counsels businesses and professionals in both North and South Carolina, throughout the United States in Federal Court, and beyond. Widely respected for their work in complex litigation matters, the firm’s 20 members and associates focus on the areas of civil litigation, patents, trademarks and intellectual property, professional malpractice defense, products liability, construction law, business law, estate planning and insurance defense. For additional information, visit barnwell-whaley.com.