Barnwell Whaley welcomes Scott Wallinger as member

Barnwell Whaley has announced the addition of Scott Wallinger as a member of the firm. Wallinger brings more than 25 years of experience to Barnwell Whaley’s Charleston office where he will lead the firm’s trucking and transportation defense practice. In addition to trucking and transportation, he concentrates his law practice in the areas of professional liability defense, complex personal injury defense, and commercial litigation.
Wallinger represents trucking and transportation clients throughout South Carolina in cases ranging from the routine to the catastrophic. His trucking and transportation team provides clients rapid response assistance with accidents, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Wallinger also defends licensed professionals in malpractice suits and in licensing board investigations and disciplinary proceedings.
Wallinger is certified as a mediator by South Carolina Supreme Court Arbitrator and Mediator Certification Board and is an approved Circuit Court mediator. He is regarded as an accomplished trial lawyer: he has been recognized by the Greater Columbia Business Monthly as a Midlands Legal Elite in the area of commercial transportation in both 2012 and 2016 and he holds a Martindale Hubbell AV preeminent rating, the highest available.
A Charleston native, Wallinger earned his bachelor of science from Clemson University and his juris doctor at the University of South Carolina School of Law. He previously served as the deputy solicitor for the First Judicial Circuit and as an assistant attorney general of South Carolina. He entered private practice in 2001 and became a shareholder and eventual managing partner of Collins & Lacy, P.C., a prominent defense firm in Columbia, before returning home to Charleston and Barnwell Whaley.
“Every case and every client is unique” Wallinger said, “but all clients who find themselves in litigation want counsel who understands them, their business, and who has a sense of urgency about mounting an effective defense and finding a fair resolution. I and my teammates in this great firm get to pursue that goal every day.”