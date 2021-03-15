Andy Weis new Director of Public Services

Deputy Director Andy Weis was recently selected to lead the Mount Pleasant Public Services Department. His promotion follows the retirement of Director Jody Peele after 30 years of service to the community.
“Andy is highly qualified to lead the public services department. He possesses excellent leadership skills, further honed during his career in the U.S. Marine Corps. His breadth of experience, along with his more than five years of service to the Town, make him the ideal candidate,” said Mount Pleasant Town Administrator Eric DeMoura.
“It is an honor to be selected to lead and manage the Mount Pleasant Public Services Department,” said Weis.
“I look forward to building on the standards of excellence achieved by the men and women of the department. I am grateful to the mayor, council, and the town administrator for the opportunity to serve the community.”
Weis joined the Town of Mount Pleasant as deputy director of public services in 2015. In this position, he supported and assisted the public services director in planning, organizing, staffing, and overall managing the waste management, infrastructure, facilities, grounds, and storm-water divisions.
Prior to joining the Town of Mount Pleasant, Weis had a distinguished military career, serving 24 years in the Marine Corps starting as a private and reaching the grade of lieutenant colonel.
Weis served in numerous positions in the operating forces, supporting establishment, and joint assignments, including numerous deployments in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom, as well as other overseas assignments.
Weis graduated from Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in international relations. He lives in Mount Pleasant with his family.