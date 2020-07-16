93rd SC Lieutenant Governor speaks to Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce

Do you know where the Seven Wonders in South Carolina are located? Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette does. And she invited attendees at the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce (MPCC) virtual luncheon on Thursday, July 16 to join a world class expedition route from the mountains to the sea.
Evette is the 93rd Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina and the first female Republican lieutenant governor. She was elected on Nov. 6, 2018.
Prior to her election, Evette founded Quality Business Solutions, Inc. (QBS), a payroll, human resources, and benefits services firm headquartered in Travelers Rest, SC. She resides in Travelers Rest with her family and under her leadership as President and CEO, QBS grew exponentially to one of the nation’s fastest growing small businesses.
A trained accountant and former CFO, with many years serving in a financial capacity at a wide range of organizations, Evette has demonstrated a keen focus on driving customer growth and a deep understanding of the regulatory issues and challenges facing small and medium sized businesses. She is also passionate about improving educational performance within her community, assisting the elderly and the young and helping small- and women-owned businesses.
She started by explaining that 2020 was predicted to be a very successful year for South Carolina. Evette said that Gov. Henry McMaster has done a great job responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and creating the accelerateSC task force to promote business success throughout the state during a public health crisis.
She shared her insight on how the task force will help the state now and in the future. Next, she discussed how McMaster is maintaining focus on mental health, physical health and fiscal health within the state. She also said he is working to ensure South Carolina comes back from this pandemic in the best, and safest way possible.
Evette told members of the virtual luncheon that by wearing a mask, they can help create consumer confidence. Meaning that if people feel safer when wearing a mask, they will feel like they can resume shopping and supporting local businesses so they can be successful.
She shared that McMaster, along with DHEC, encourage everyone to wear a mask and that he left the mandate up to individual municipalities so they could better handle the issue in their own localities.
Evette expressed her support for McMaster ending alcohol sales at bars and restaurants after 11 p.m. as data shows the younger population has been testing positive in South Carolina. She also supported his decision for parents to determine whether their children should return to school in person or participate virtually in the fall.
As Evette went into detail about the work and decisions state leadership is implementing during unprecedented times, she also encouraged citizens that it is vital for every household to complete the 2020 Census. She said that this is extremely important to determine future needs for individuals within South Carolina. The results of the 2020 Census will help determine how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding flow into communities every year for the next decade. That funding shapes many different aspects of every community. She also urged MPCC members to work hard to keep the state clean and pick up trash.
As she spoke about the South Carolina 7 Wonders Expedition, Evette invited the luncheon attendees to visit southcarolina7.com for more information about the outdoor adventures.
Evette said that South Carolina has always been financially conservative and it will work hard for businesses to reopen again.
Chamber news
The chamber made several updates at the meeting including that MPCC is exploring a virtual only option for the 2020 MPCC Business Expo this fall. The board is conducting meetings with current participants and will be making a decision once they review feedback.
The MPCC Marketing Committee has been expanding the chamber's social media channels to embrace the greater Mount Pleasant community. During the meeting, the committee announced the creation of a LinkedIn page to connect with businesses and individuals on a professional platform. Follow the new page online at linkedin.com/company/mtpchamber.
The Non-Profit highlight of the month was Charleston Stage, an organization that provides education programs focused on increasing accessibility to all students regardless of socioeconomic means. For more information visit charlestonstage.com.
S.C. Congressman Joe Cunningham will speak at the Aug. 20 MPCC virtual monthly luncheon. For more information about MPCC or to sign up for upcoming events, visit mountpleasantchamber.org.