500 Thanksgiving meals distributed to Lowcountry families

SC Ports partnered with the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, and The Salvation Army of Charleston to distribute more than 500 Thanksgiving meals to those in need in the Lowcountry.
Volunteers from CMA CGM, SC Ports and the Salvation Army distributed more than 80 meal boxes — which should serve up to 500 meals — helping to make the holidays brighter for families during an incredibly difficult year. Each meal box was packed and prepared with food to support families on Thanksgiving Day and beyond.
“We appreciate CMA CGM spearheading this great initiative and inviting us to collaborate,” SC Ports President and CEO Jim Newsome said. “The pandemic has caused hardships for so many, and it is very meaningful to the SC Ports team to support our community in partnership with the CMA CGM Group and The Salvation Army. We hope these meals provide a little comfort and happiness for families during Thanksgiving.”
This event is part of CMA CGM’s Giving Across America campaign to feed more than 35,000 Americans this Thanksgiving.
“CMA CGM plays a critical role in driving the U.S. economy forward, and it is an honor to be able to give back to communities across America, especially during such a challenging time,” said Ed Aldridge, president of CMA CGM America and American President Lines North America. “Our partnership with SC Ports and The Salvation Army of Charleston enabled us to bring Thanksgiving meals to those in need in the Charleston region, and it was an honor to do so.”
This campaign is part of CMA CGM’s continued commitment to the U.S. In the past few months, the Group has also provided critical supplies to several Louisiana communities impacted by Hurricane Laura and provided much-needed firefighting equipment to support relief efforts for the recent California wildfires.
This initiative is also aligned with SC Ports’ efforts to make a positive impact in South Carolina, particularly around food insecurity, environmental initiatives, health and education.
Over the past year, SC Ports has donated $22,000 to the Lowcountry Food Bank, raised $108,000 for the American Heart Association’s 2020 Lowcountry Heart Walk, and awarded $128,500 to charitable organizations through the 2019 Community Giving Program.
SC Ports also collaborated with Wounded Nature – Working Veterans on an oyster restoration project on Drum Island, and donated radiators for a recycling initiative with the City of Charleston’s Keep Charleston Beautiful, as part of Trident United Way’s Day of Caring.