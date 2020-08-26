Boone Hall Plantation general manager carries forth path Willie McRae set for the future

Boone Hall Plantation has been a historical farm and nature preserve located in Mount Pleasant attracting thousands of visitors annually for more than 320 years. A new general manager has been guiding the property into the future since May, following a path that was set forth by former owner, Willie McRae.
Jim Westerhold went onto Boone Hall’s website and filled out a blank application 12 years ago. Something he said was against standard practice; but in his case, it worked out.
Within the hour of submitting his application, Westerhold received a phone call from McRae and he said, “Let’s go riding around.”
McRae liked to get to know people by meeting them in-person and spending quality time with them.
“We rode around the plantation and 12 years later, here I am,” Westerhold said.
Westerhold was named the new general manager of Boone Hall Plantation and Farms in May. He has an extensive background in land management, forestry and wildlife management. When he submitted his application, he filled out a blank text box writing that he grew up on a farm.
“I think that probably meant more to him (McRae) than anything else I could say,” Westerhold said.
The two struck a chord instantly and began their relationship. Westerhold started picking up odd jobs at Boone Hall Plantation, like managing a pond and working with the farm staff. He thinks that Boone Hall Plantation is very much the same as it was 12 years ago. He lived in the Park West neighborhood and became involved with Boone Hall since it was the only farmland located in Mount Pleasant.
He was a professor at Horry Georgetown Technical College at the time, so he mostly worked during the summer when he had a flexible schedule. When Westerhold started, he would see McRae weekly in the summer, and less often during the school year.
“I remember us talking about how important farms are especially in the neighborhood of Mount Pleasant, where there aren’t farms for children to learn where their food comes from,” Westerhold said. “He and I definitely connected on that day. He thought that was very important for children to be able to have a farm to go to if they weren’t going to grow up on one.”
Westerhold was raised in Southern Illinois with four siblings. He has also spent a lot of time on farms in Clemson. He studied forestry at Clemson University and holds a master’s degree. After college, he worked for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources for eight years. Next, he managed private properties for about 10 years. Most recently, he was a Chair and Professor of the Forestry and Wildlife Department at Horry Georgetown Tech for the past 12 years.
Westerhold and his wife, Missy, of over 20 years have a daughter, Lily, who will be a senior at Wando High School this year. They moved onto Boone Hall when he was named general manager.
Westerhold starts his day early each morning with a cup of coffee. He rides around the property and thinks about what the day will bring.
When the gate of Boone Hall Plantation opens at 9 a.m. and the Produce Stand opens at 10 a.m., his day swiftly changes. He then begins greeting visitors at both locations and his days usually pass quickly.
“It’s great to be able to get out of the office and ride around the property and check on things. But as often as I can now, I try to anticipate future needs, and look forward to future projects,” he explained. “Every day I learn and I’m learning a lot. I’m three months into this job and I hope to learn for the rest of my career here.”
Over the past few months, Westerhold said he has enjoyed learning about customer service, about the history of the property, what has worked in the past and what improvements he can make for the future.
A small group of individuals got to know McRae on a spiritual level during the last six months of his life. Westerhold was a part of that group.
“I think that that allowed our relationship to build on a spiritual level as an addition to the farm, wildlife, forestry and education,” Westerhold said.
Westerhold said that he and McRae originally talked about him joining Boone Hall’s Board of Directors. But not long before his passing McRae hand-selected Westerhold to take a permanent role of employment and guide Bone Hall forward.
“It was great to know I had his confidence on one side. The other side was difficult to think and to know he was thinking about the future without Willie,” Westerhold said.
Now, Westerhold works diligently each day to maintain the standards and promises he made to McRae and his family. He explained that has been difficult to carry the property forward through the COVID-19 pandemic, but is thankful for the support from McRae’s friends, the community and staff.
Westerhold said that all 40 full-time and 20 part-time employees at Boone Hall Plantation are all considered part of McRae’s family.
“The staff is also very supportive, great at doing their job and they have been wonderful about welcoming me,” he said.
He explained that moving forward he has to find a balance of making changes that the community would like to see at Boone Hall, but also that McRae would have wanted as well for the property for the long-term.
“It’s tremendously exciting to be a part of Boone Hall’s future,” he said.
In November 2019, the Lowcountry Land Trust, the McRae family, and state and local leaders announced the permanent protection of Boone Hall Plantation.
“It’s the only place like it in Mount Pleasant left and so forever it’ll even become more valuable as years go by,” he said. “And I don’t think we can fathom what that will be.”
McRae wanted to share Boone Hall with the world. The explosion of growth and development over the past few years had begun to close in around the plantation and he wanted to make sure that a subdivision or shopping center was never built on his family’s property. McRae was motivated and worked to get a permanent property easement so it could continue giving back to generations forever.
“The easement means that we’ll be here forever. It means there won’t be a residential area or hotels. It’ll be a farm for history and education forever,” Westerhold said.
He said he and McRae had talked about easements and protecting the property years ago. He remembers McRae always saying, “I have a plan. I know what I’m doing.”
Westerhold said that McRae’s sister, Elizabeth McRae Petersen, has also provided tremendous support for the easement and for the future of Boone Hall.
McRae wanted children to have the opportunity to come to Boone Hall’s fields, get their hands dirty, and learn about the farm. Field trips, the Strawberry Festival, the pumpkin patch and many other initiatives at Boone Hall serve as educational purposes for the local community in regards to farming.
McRae started the pumpkin patch in 1996 and the Strawberry Festival in 1997 as a way to keep families and children engaged with the farm. Both events started out as two-acre, “you-pick patches”. Now, the events have both grown into two of the largest of their kind anywhere in South Carolina.
Westerhold explained that McRae wanted families to be able to come to Boone Hall for some good wholesome fun on a farm.
Westerhold said McRae saw Boone Hall as a treasure given to his family that he felt as though he needed to share with the community, from both an entertainment and educational standpoint.
“And it will always be the same thanks to Willie and the conservation easement,” Westerhold said.
He explained that they are wading through the current challenging times day by day. In March, Boone Hall canceled the Strawberry Festival scheduled for the third weekend of April due to the coronavirus outbreak.
With new safety measures in place, Boone Hall plans to open their Pumpkin Patch this fall and other events as safety and regulation will allow.
Westerhold said it has been encouraging for Boone Hall to resume weddings and allow school and tour groups to schedule trips for the fall. They are preparing with new regulations for guests such as temperature screening upon arrival, requirement of facemasks on certain tours, providing sanitation stations and limiting capacity to half inside facilities.
“I think we’re doing above and beyond of what’s mandated. After Covid is taken care of — we don’t know when — we’ll go back to who we were before,” Westerhold said. “It won’t change who we are, but it may change some of our safety standards.”
As of now, they are planning to host the annual Oyster Roast in January 2021. The event is referred to as the World’s Largest Oyster Roasts, a signature event in Charleston and one of the best events in the Southeastern United States, according to the Southeast Tourism Association.
Westerhold said they are in the preparing and planning process right now for a permanent building for Boone Hall’s Produce Stand where it is now on the west side of U.S. Highway 17. He said it will likely not have the restaurant that the former Boone Hall Market had but it will probably still have everything else, and possibly more. They will sell local produce and foods, products from their agricultural partners and it will serve as an educational center on farming.
“It will be a community resource,” Westerhold said. “The plans are still being finalized and we will release more details as those plans unfold.”
He is looking forward to everything being located on one side of Highway 17.
Boone Hall Plantation consists of 738 acres and Westerhold explains that the upkeep requires a lot of work and time. In addition, various wildlife lives on the property, everything from deer, wild turkeys, squirrels, birds, raccoons, possums, snakes and bees.
“We have a great bee program that not only enhances our farm produce but it provides for an education as well,” Westerhold said.
They have about 10 boxes that each contains several hives and they sell the honey to customers.
Another highly sought part of their farm is Boone Hall’s sunflower fields.
“It has been awesome to see the community appreciating an agricultural field, an agricultural product,” Westerhold said. “That’s part of what I think Willie really wanted, was for people to understand where sunflowers come from, to see the plant, to see the dirt and to take pictures with them.”
This fall, Boone Hall will have more sunflowers and Westerhold hopes that people will have the same appreciation and utilization for them in the future.
The sunflower field has not always been located right up against Highway 17, but in recent years, they decided to plant beside the produce stand so people would see it as they drove by. Westerhold shared that McRae was so excited to see it get so crowded and to watch the excitement it generated within the community.
Westerhold explained it was the perfect example of how a good idea could engage the community on the farm so they kept the field there again this year. Over the past few months, many people have called the farm asking when the sunflowers will return. In response, Boone Hall has decided to plant a second sunflower field for this fall.
“Especially through this time with COVID, it was nice to know the community wanted to get out and have an opportunity to get out just to see the sunflowers here,” Westerhold said.
He commented that the produce stand has also been extremely successful this summer.
Boone Hall Plantation is currently in the process of updating the history presentations for tours and educational programs. They are taking the opportunity to review their materials and enhance them by utilizing an outside committee of local historians to evaluate how Boone Hall presents history. Westerhold explained the process began prior to him taking his role and that Boone Hall has been recognized as being among the first truth tellers as it relates to the history with accurate educational material.
Westerhold said that Boone Hall is a great history resource in addition to being a daily produce resource for the community.
“We want locals to come visit and learn more about South Carolina history,” he said.
Westerhold also hopes visitors will travel from all over the world to Boone Hall Plantation. He explained that has always been important but now more than ever following the pandemic they are going to have to look at innovative ways to let people know who they are to get them to visit.
Westerhold said that Boone Hall has a good partnership with the community and they hope to remain the beacon and community resource for people to visit again and again.
“I want to continue following the path that was set for me and continue engaging the community with Boone Hall,” he concluded.