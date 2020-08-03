Body washes up on Isle of Palms

According to Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD), a body washed up on the Front Beach area of Isle of Palms at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1.
IOPPD Chief of Police Kevin Cornett shared "It was originally called in as a drowning. It was determined that the individual was deceased prior to washing up on the beach and is associated with an incident on Sullivan's Island.”
The Charleston County Coroner's Office is the responding agency.
This information was provided by IOPPD. This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is made available.