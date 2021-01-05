Blood donations save lives

January is National Blood Donor Month and the urgency for blood donations is high, especially from donors with COVID-19 antibodies.
“We’re especially targeting those who have recovered from COVID-19,” said Ben Williamson, the regional director of communications for the Red Cross. “We’re really looking for those folks to give blood because we do have a national convalescent plasma shortage.”
The demand for convalescent plasma has increased by 250 percent since October. Convalescent plasma therapy can be an effective treatment for COVID-19 patients to increase their ability to fight the virus.
There are two ways a recovered COVID-19 patient can donate convalescent plasma. When any donor comes in for a regular whole blood donation, the blood is tested for COVID-19 antibodies. If the test is positive for antibodies, the blood will be tested again and then convalescent plasma will be extracted from it. For the donor, it’s the same process as a regular blood donation.
The other option is a convalescent plasma donation, which is a longer process for the donor, but provides more plasma than the amount that is extracted from a whole blood donation. A donor can expect to spend around 1½ hours at the appointment.
To register for a convalescent plasma donation, go to www.redcrossblood.org/plasma4covid and fill out the online form. A representative will be in contact to schedule an appointment.
Convalescent plasma donations are only done at a fixed site due to the machines that are used. There is a Red Cross location in Mount Pleasant on Houston Northcutt Boulevard and another in West Ashley.
There are two times a year the Red Cross sees significant dips in donations: July and January. Williamson said there can be several factors for a drop in the winter including seasonal illnesses, travel and changing routines. Anyone who is eligible to donate blood is encouraged to do so as long as they are feeling healthy.
“We always stress blood is a perishable resource, it’s got a shelf life,” Williamson said. “We can’t collect it and stock it in a room somewhere whenever we need it. We have to continuously replenish that supply of blood.”
Blood collection is deemed an essential service by the Center for Disease Control, and the Red Cross has safety precautions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure donors feel safe throughout the process. There are temperature checks for donors and volunteers, masks are required during the entire blood donation process, beds are spaced apart and sanitation is in place.
For those looking to donate whole blood, times and locations can be found on the Red Cross app, website or by phone. The Red Cross is encouraging donors to schedule an appointment to limit the number of donors at a given time.
Schedule an appointment with the Red Cross online, in the app or by phone.
- Mount Pleasant Blood Donation Center – 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Jan. 10, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. – St. Benedict’s Catholic Church
- Jan. 11, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Christ Church, Hwy. 17
- Jan. 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – 200 Wingo Way
- Jan. 25, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. – 302 Hibben Street
- Jan. 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – East Cooper Medical Center
- Jan. 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Mount Pleasant Waterworks
Reserve a spot online for the following blood drives through Blood Connection.
- Jan. 14, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. – 2170 Snyder Circle
- Jan. 19, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive
- Jan. 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – 628 Long Point Road
- Jan. 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – 940 Johnnie Dodds Blvd.
- Jan. 22, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. – 2079 Wambaw Creek Unit 1
- Jan. 23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – 361 Egypt Road
- Jan. 31, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. – 1541 Banning Street