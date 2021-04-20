Blessing of the Fleet Festival to bring familiar traditions with COVID precautions

A day filled with seafood snacking and shag dancing can only mean one thing – the 2021 Blessing of the Fleet and Seafood Festival which will celebrate fishers and shrimpers in typical Mount Pleasant fashion.
The daylong festival is April 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park. There will be a variety of activities throughout the day with the boat parade and blessing beginning at 1 p.m.
“It’s time for our community to get back together,” said Nicole Harvey, the special events manager with the Town of Mount Pleasant.
After taking a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Blessing of the Fleet and Seafood Festival is “back in business.” Harvey said the festival will feel familiar to those who attended in the past.
Chaplain Jeff Wallace from Charleston Port and Seafarers’ Society and Pastor Paul Coleman from DeepWater Church will bless the fleet.
The festival begins with live music from the Shakin’ Martinis. Throughout the day, attendees can peruse handmade art at the craft show and grab a bite to eat from one of the local food vendors, including Gilligan’s, Graze, Mazyck’s Grill, Not Just Franks Cafe, Shem Creek Crabhouse and Zeus Grill and Seafood.
Island Duo will be playing steel drums at the pier plaza and other musicians will perform throughout the festival, including the East Coast Party Band.
The shrimp-eating contest and shag dancing competition will occur during the second half of the festival.
“Our real goal was to make it feel as normal as possible, while still putting things in place to make it COVID safe,” Harvey said.
Attendees must wear masks unless eating or drinking and stay socially distanced from others.
Harvey said the procession on the pier could become crowded, so volunteers will be stationed in the area to facilitate a safe environment.
For the shag dancing competition, partners must be immediate family or those in a quarantine bubble.
Fewer contestants will be able to participate in the shrimp-eating contest to make sure the participants are spaced out enough.
“We’re just so happy to see people out enjoying our beautiful park and celebrating our shrimpers and fishers,” Harvey said.
Continuing the tradition begun by the Magwood family who started the festival in 1988, the net proceeds from the festival will be given to select local nonprofits.
This year, the funds are going to Carolina Children’s Charity and East Cooper Community Outreach.
Shuttle busses will run throughout the event from various parking lots including East Cooper Medical Center, Mount Pleasant Senior Center, Town Hall at 100 Ann Edwards Lane and Cheryll Woods-Flowers Soccer Complex at 85 Patriots Point Road.
The boat parade will be livestreamed and broadcast on 94.3 WSC for those who decide to stay home.
Here is the schedule of events:
- 11 a.m. – The Shakin’ Martinis
- 12:30 p.m. – National Anthem and Mayor’s Welcome
- 12:50 p.m. – Blessing Procession on Pier
- 1 p.m. – Boat Parade & Blessing of the Fleet
- 2 p.m. – East Coast Party Band
- 3:30 p.m. – Shrimp Eating Contest presented by Gilligan’s Seafood Restaurant
- 4 p.m. – Shag Dance Competition presented by Harris Teeter