Black educator honored for impact at Carolina Park

As the assistant principal for Carolina Park Elementary School in Mount Pleasant, Shnickqua Mustipher hopes the students embrace their differences, whether it’s a different nose shape, different hair texture or a name that is oftentimes mispronounced.
She wants to lead by example and show students that anything is possible.
During Black History Month, the national organization, Committee for Children, has recognized Mustipher, along with six other Charleston County School District educators for their impact on the community as Black educators. Committee for Children is a non-profit known for its social-emotional learning curriculum, Second Step, a program that all CCSD elementary and middle schools use. The honored educators are featured in a video series that shares their passions for education.
Mustipher said she is honored and thankful to be recognized. “No matter the size of the audience, it makes me really happy that someone hears me and someone sees me.”
Even though she is in her first academic year at Carolina Park Elementary School Mustipher said the school community embraced her from the start, especially the students.
“The highlight of everything has been the children. Kids are amazing because I know they recognize that I’m different, but they don’t care,” Mustipher said.
Mustipher recently received a drawing from one of the kindergarteners. “I’m brown in the picture and she’s peach and we’re both holding hands.” The student drew a big heart underneath the picture of the two of them. Mustipher found the card in her mailbox during a busy, emotional week after finishing racial equity training. She asked the little girl if she knew that they look different from each other and the girl replied, “yes.” Then, Mustipher said “but you still love me.” “Yes” was the answer.
“The kids, they’re so genuine, they’re authentic, they’re not tainted, they’re pure. The parents who have raised these children they have done an amazing job in cultivating their hearts,” Mustipher said.
Being an educator was not an aspiration throughout Mustipher’s early life. She grew up in West Ashley and attended Charleston County schools. However, she did not have the opportunity to embrace learning during those formative years.
“I experienced poverty, large quantities of abuse and trauma and it wasn’t good. My household wasn’t always a happy, safe place. I stopped thinking; I stopped learning,” she said.
Mustipher graduated high school with a 1.78 GPA and thought that was the end of school for her. She became a mom at 23 and she said her son, Christian, is the best thing that’s happened in her life.
When she looked at her son, she realized she wanted to provide him with opportunities she did not have growing up. Also, she said at some point she discovered God. “He became really important to me,” she said.
Mustipher attended Trident Technical College where she met Timothy Brown, the dean of humanities and social sciences. He encouraged her to transfer to the College of Charleston to become a teacher. “I was insulted and offended because I didn’t think I was smart enough to attend College of Charleston,” she said.
Nevertheless, she did end up attending the College of Charleston and graduated with a degree in secondary education and teaching.
She taught at Jerry Zucker Middle School of Science for several years and received the Teacher of the Year award for the 2018-2019 academic year. In addition, she received her master’s degree from Charleston Southern University, while also raising her teenage son and being a caretaker for her ill father.
Initially, she was hesitant to apply for the position at Carolina Park because she was used to working with a demographic of mostly Black and Hispanic students. She spoke with a mentor, Kim Jackson, principal at Mount Pleasant Academy. Jackson told her she could make the same impact at Carolina Park because all children need to see Black people in leadership positions.
She said the Carolina Park community has been gracious towards her and welcomed her with open arms, especially the school’s principal, Michael Antonelli.
“Mr. Antonelli has created an amazing space for me to be my authentic self – he values my thoughts and my perspective and even my culture,” Mustipher said.
Mustipher is eager to bring new initiatives and ideas to the school while maintaining its established mission.
Another mentor in her life, Elnore Jackie Montgomery, nurtured her emotional, mental and social health to where it is today. “She believed in me, she strengthened me and loved me,” Mustipher said.
Mustipher also said that Jacob Perlmutter, the principal at Jerry Zucker Middle School, made a significant impact on her career and she aspires to lead in the way he does.
The mentors in Mustipher’s life each had a specific role in taking her to where she is today. But she added, “At the end of the day, I have to say it was God, because how else would I have met all of these spectacular people except he navigated this course in my life.”