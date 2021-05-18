Bishop England students pledge to end the stigma of mental health

If you walk the halls of Bishop England High School a banner will greet you that reads “Break the Stigma” and signs with inspiring messages and green ribbons decorate the walls.
May is designated Mental Health Awareness Month. It’s a topic the students at this high school take seriously. A new student-led Mental Health Awareness Club seeks to spark conversations about mental health among high school students.
“I know way too many people who have struggled with anxiety, depression or are just sad and high schoolers have a lot on their plate with social life, academics, sports. So, it’s really important just to talk about it,” said Leslie Wysong, a sophomore at Bishop England who started the club during the beginning of the school year.
The club decided to split Mental Health Awareness month into four topics, a different one for each week. The overall theme of the month is #BEthechange.
The first week introduced Mental Health Awareness month by talking about ending the stigma. The next week focused on being aware of personal emotions and the wellbeing of others to create a more positive environment at school. The idea of being aware led to the next topic, which encourages kindness and remembering words and actions can affect others. The month ends with “Be the Change” which challenges students to use all of the topics to make an impact at school.
The students chalked up the courtyard and decorated the bathrooms with mental health related messages. They hosted an affirmation station where students traded a written note of positive affirmation for a piece of candy, and they sold t-shirts that say “end the stigma.” The teachers got involved by wearing green ribbon pins, the official symbol for mental health awareness.
Students had the opportunity to sign their names on an “I pledge to be the change” sign to further support the cause.
“It’s impressive to me how easily they embrace this topic,” said Lindsey Clark, a social studies teacher and adviser for the Mental Health Awareness Club. “They’re ready and willing to change their opinions of mental health.”
Clark teaches psychology, government and economics. The idea of a psychology-related club was on her radar, but it wasn’t until Wysong initiated the Mental Health Awareness Club that the two began working together. The school counselor is also an adviser of the club and can provide resources if sensitive topics arise.
“Teen suicide and depression is just through the roof and it was just really important for us to let everybody know … what you’re going through is not odd, it’s normal and there are people that can help you,” said Clark.
According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention data from 2019, one in five adolescents seriously consider suicide annually, and suicide is the second leading cause of death for teens.
From a teacher’s perspective, Clark wants to share the message that mental health is a serious topic and it goes beyond the self care message that is oftentimes the focus of mental health campaigns. She said even minor changes in language can make a difference. Clark gave the examples of avoiding the phrases “you’re so crazy” or “you’re so OCD” because it diminishes real mental health issues that students face.
“Be careful what you say to people because there’s so many people affected by mental health issues and you don’t know who,” said Clark.
Next year, Wysong plans to spread out mental health awareness initiatives throughout the year while continuing to have a strong presence during Mental Health Awareness Month in May. She hopes to invite a speaker to talk with the students about mental health.
Wysong said it was a challenging year to start a new club since the meetings were virtual at first. Even with a virtual format, students still showed up. There are around 30 students who are consistently involved in the club.
“I just was really impressed when that many kids showed up to support mental health awareness. It just shows me that there was for sure a need,” said Clark.
Wysong’s motivation behind starting the club was to initiate more conversations about mental health. She said it’s a topic that she and her dad talk about often, but she noticed there wasn’t a specific avenue for students to bring up mental health topics at school.
“Our goal is to end the stigma, start talking about it and then once you talk about it, see what you can do to change your own behavior so that you can be the change not only in your own life but in other people’s as well,” said Wysong.
If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or chat online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat. You’ll be connected to a skilled, trained counselor in your area and the resources are free and confidential. You can also connect 24/7 to a crisis counselor by texting the Crisis Text Line. Text HOME to 741741.