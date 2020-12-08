Bishop England pom squad performs energetic showcase

From peppy game day chants to an energetic hip hop routine and Lady Gaga themed pom dance, the Bishop England Pom Squad dancers performed their competition routines Saturday evening.
The team was supposed to compete in a regional competition in Tennessee over the weekend, but made the decision not to attend due to COVID-19 concerns.
Lucia Gonzalez, a teacher and the dance team moderator, said the principal and coaches decided that traveling wasn’t the safest call considering Bishop England is a zero COVID-19 case school.
Instead, the dancers performed their competition routines in front of family. The showcase was live streamed as well for family and friends who could not attend.
“We want to give the girls a chance to show off what they’re good at,” said Patrice Christian, the Pom Squad coach.
Christian said the dancers’ synchronization and variety of lifts are qualities that set them apart from other dance teams.
The showcase opened with the game day routine featuring loud, energetic chants and synchronized motions. Madeline Mazur, a senior on the Pom Squad, said game day is her favorite because it’s similar to sideline chants during football season.
“It pumps up the crowd and makes everyone want to be there dancing with us,” Mazur said.
This is the first time the dancers have done a game day routine in a competition format.
Next, the dancers changed from their game day uniforms to an all-black outfit with a bright green “B” on the back of the jackets for the hip hop routine. Christian said the team is known for their hip hop and it showcases their athleticism.
The final performance was a pom contemporary dance set to Lady Gaga music. Belle Runza, a senior on the Pom Squad, said pom is her favorite dance.
“It obviously brings out our confidence so much and plays such a big role in just our team and our team mentality,” Runza said.
Although this year looked different starting out with virtual practices and having to make adjustments during football season, both Mazur and Runza said they appreciate the support of their parents and the school.
“Our community at BE supports us so much and they’re a huge impact in our dances,” Mazur said.
Last year, the team ranked 9th in the nation in Small Varsity Hip Hop at the National Dance Alliance Nationals. Christian said she is trying to keep the positivity up when it comes to the future of the season since there is a lot of uncertainty. She said they are looking at options of competing within the state and at the minimum they will compete in Nationals virtually.