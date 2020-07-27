Best of the Best winners will be announced Aug. 26, celebrated Sept. 2

The readers of the Moultrie News have cast their ballots and chosen the winners and finalists in the 2020 Readers' Choice Awards!
This year the digital contest received an 8% increase in voting from 2019. After more than 2,376 ballots and over 20,674 tallies the winners have been selected.
Readers were able to vote in the categories of Entertainment & Recreation, Food & Drink, Goods & Services, Professional, Medical & Health and Shopping. On Aug. 26, a special section will be released announcing all the winners and categories. The section will be inserted in the paper. We encourage readers to flip through to find out who has been named the Best of the Best and use it as a reference all year long. The winners will also be announced on moultrienews.com. The site remains active for almost a year.
The winning businesses and individuals can take great pride in receiving the 2020 Readers' Choice Awards because they were selected by readers who live, work and play in East Cooper. We would like to thank everyone who took the time to vote and congratulate all of the winners. Also, a special thank you to our contest title sponsor, Billy Swails, State Farm Insurance, for their support.
Winners of the Moultrie News’ 2020 Readers’ Choice Best of the Best will be recognized at a party at Alhambra Hall, Sept. 2 from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.
This year, we are making some adjustments and limitations to maintain a safe atmosphere for all of our guests. What guests can expect:
- Guests to observe 6-feet of space from each other at the check-in downstairs.
- If the registration area is crowded, guests are asked to remain outside until there is enough space to enter.
- Hired bartenders, food servers and Moultrie News staff will routinely sanitize high touched surfaces and areas throughout the venue.
- Masks will be required when not eating or drinking.
- Guests and participants will be temperature checked prior to being admitted. If a fever of 99 or above is taken, guests will be offered a refund.
- The use of community style tabling will be replaced with individual seating for groups of 4-6.
- All plating will be individualized with no shared bread baskets, appetizers, etc.
- This year, the event is capped at 120 guests to help maintain social distancing throughout the evening.
Ticket sales are open to winners and their guests for $40 each. The event will feature food provided by our contest winners, beverages provided by Bottles Beverage and an assortment of door prizes and giveaways. Due to limited sales, please visit moultrienews.com/bestoftickets to purchase yours today. Tickets will not be available at the door.
Our party is a true celebration for the Best of the Best! Arrive on time to enter to win awesome door prizes donated by fellow business winners. We encourage all winners and party attendees to use the social media hashtag #BestOfMoultrie when sharing your Best of the Best photos online.
"The Best of the Best party is a favored community event each year. We look forward to congratulating all of the winners again at Alhambra Hall on Sept. 2. Please consider buying a ticket to our event before we sell out. We would love to see you at the party," said Moultrie News Publisher Vickey Boyd.
Winners and finalists have been notified by the Moultrie News sales staff and cannot publicize their awards until Aug. 26. The Moultrie News encourages all advertisers to validate who they are purchasing their plaques and banners from for the contest. If you have been contacted and would like to purchase a winner or finalist package, please set up a time to meet with one of our talented sales representatives. All questions and concerns can be directed to advertising@moultrienews.com.