Ben Sawyer Boulevard construction redirects traffic

The Ben Sawyer Intracoastal Waterway Water Main Connection Project started on Jan. 4 as construction crews began creating temporary traffic changes. The new traffic pattern will be followed until the project’s expected completion this summer.
The purpose of the ICW Water Main Connection Project is to connect the Charleston Water System infrastructure on Sullivan’s Island to a Mount Pleasant Waterworks water main in Mount Pleasant.
Through Jan. 19, crews will construct the temporary traffic plan. They will widen the asphalt on the east side of Ben Sawyer Boulevard from Simmons Pointe to Cove Bay Lane and install traffic barrels on the east and west sides of Ben Sawyer Boulevard. The temporary access road will be on the west side of Ben Sawyer Boulevard. Residents of the Watch at Sullivan’s Pointe, Simmons Pointe and Sawyers Landing will use the temporary road to get to Ben Sawyer Boulevard.
The bike and pedestrian path on Ben Sawyer Boulevard from Center Street to Toler’s Cove Drive will be closed for six months to ensure safety for the public and work crews. Access to residential homes and businesses will be maintained throughout the project.
The construction schedule is Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The project is a joint effort by Mount Pleasant Water Works and Charleston Water System to build a directionally drilled water main to connect the two sources. The water main connection will supply Mount Pleasant residents will a more reliable water supply because water can flow either way depending on the need.
“This project is a win-win for MPW and CWS,” said Clay Duffie, Mount Pleasant Waterworks General Manager. “When completed, this new connection will jointly improve our redundancy and sustainability to meet customers’ water demand.”
The total construction cost was $8.5 million, split between the two water companies.