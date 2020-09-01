Beachgoers should avoid, be aware of jellyfish in South Carolina coastal waters

Beachgoers should be aware of threats and dangers in the water around them at all times. Now as water temperatures are higher as summer concludes it is especially important to be conscious of jellyfish, or jellies, and what to do if stung.
South Carolina coastal waters are home to about half a dozen of the most commonly seen jellyfish species.
Erin Weeks, the media and communication coordinator for SC Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Marine Resources Division explains the most common species seen here are Cannonball Jellies, Lion’s Mane Jellies, Moon Jellies and Sea Wasp Jellies, which are often called Box jellies.
Weeks said it is most likely for people to see a Cannonball Jelly, which are generally harmless to humans and the least venomous species. These globular, reddish purple jellies are often washed ashore in the summer and fall. They have a chunky feeding apparatus instead of long tentacles that are usually associated with jellyfish and are commonly consumed by leatherback sea turtles.
“Usually when we see them arriving in South Carolina, in March or April when water temperatures start to warm, that’s our signal that we’re going to start seeing leatherback sea turtles as well,” Weeks said.
She said that they are safe to pick up if you avoid the tentacles but if you are unsure what species it is, it is best to avoid touching them.
“They can honestly be a fun learning experience because if they are recently washed ashore, they oftentimes have special symbiotic relationships with crabs that live under their bell. So you can sometimes look inside the jellyfish and find other organisms living there which is kind of cool,” Weeks added.
Lion’s Mane Jellies normally appear in cooler weather when less people are swimming in the ocean. Moon Jellies are transparent and commonly recognized for the horseshoe shapes inside of their circular bells. Box Jellies are one of the most venomous species and they tend to be white and translucent.
Weeks explains that Moon Jellies are usually harmless but Box Jelly stings range from a gentle burning to severe burning sensation.
“I would recommend if you see sort of white translucent jellyfish in the water to just avoid them. If there are a number them and you are on a busy beach, it might be a good idea to let the lifeguard know so they can make a call or let folks know what to do,” she added.
Another species that is not actually a jellyfish, but people see in South Carolina coastal waters are Portuguese Man-of-Wars.
“They are relative to the jellyfish, but they sort of look like and act like them so we often lump them in with jellyfish. Their sting is very dangerous and they are fortunately very easy to distinguish because they have a big blue balloon kind of sail that floats on top of the water and then they have long purple, white and blue tentacles that tend to dangle beneath the water,” she said.
Weeks explains people will see these washed ashore and they are generally along Lowcountry coasts when temperatures are warmer, but SCDNR gets reports of them spotted year-round.
“They deliver really, really painful things and often it requires medical attention. They can also sting after they’re dead or washed ashore so even if you see one washed ashore and it’s the middle of winter you should not touch it,” she added.
Weeks said that Box Jellyfish can wrap around your arm or leg, but Man-of-War stings are a more severe pain.
According to East Cooper Medical Center Emergency Department director, Theresa Lynn the first thing someone should do if they are stung by a jellyfish is get out of the water because it is likely more are in the area. Sometimes they are underwater or hiding within waves.
Lynn explains that when a jellyfish stings, it leaves little tentacles in the surface of the skin that are hardly visible. These stingers produce a toxin that causes the stinging and pain sensation.
“The first thing you want to do is get those out. You need to cover your hand with something like a glove or plastic bag to try to pull them out or scrape them off,” she said.
Lynn said sometimes people will scrape them off with a credit card if that is all they have on them, but it she recommends using tweezers to pull them out instead of scraping them out.
Vinegar is commonly placed on jellyfish stings to help with the stinging sensation. Lynn suggests carrying vinegar in a beach bag or putting some inside a first-aid kit on the boat. Vinegar should be applied to a sting by soaking gauze sponges from a first aid kit or a towel and laying them on top of the sting, according to Lynn. She also recommended keeping hydrocortisone cream on hand to help with any itching or pain after a sting.
Lynn said applying warm water is a common treatment for jellyfish and stingray stings. However, she said it can be difficult for people to determine if water is hot enough to help the sting.
“You want it hot enough that it’s going to help it but not burn your skin,” she said.
She explained putting meat tenderizer or peeing on jellyfish stings is not recommended. If your skin is broken, both of those liquids could increase the risk of infection.
“Those are the urban legends of jellyfish stings,” she said.
Lynn explains that if a jellyfish stings a large portion of a kid’s body, they should be taken to a doctor. Also, if someone is stung on the face, it is best to seek medical attention.
“Some people develop allergic reaction symptoms to them, so you would want to watch out for that; any difficulty breathing, hives, generalized itching or anything like that you would definitely want to bring them to a doctor,” she added.
She explained that if someone is having an allergic reaction to their jellyfish sting, a hot shower could actually make itching, redness and difficulty breathing worse.
Lynn said jellyfish stings are usually tolerable, but Portuguese Man-of-War stings are a terrible pain and it is important to get out of the water as quickly as you can if you see one or get stung. She suggests monitoring a sting for several days after to ensure the areas do not get infected, swollen, tender to the touch, drain puss or remain painful for an extended period.
“Normally a jellyfish sting is not even going to last 24 hours and you’ll feel a lot better, unless it’s a significant sting,” Lynn said. “Usually they’re better in a couple hours.”
She explained it is important to let the stings completely heal before putting scarring medication such as Mederma on them and staying out of the sun is the best way to avoid scarring.
“Be on the lookout for them. There are certain times of the year when they’re worse than other times so just be aware that they’re out there,” she said. “You’re especially going to want to watch your children a little bit more closely. In the event they do get stung by a jellyfish you’re going to want to be able to intervene as quickly as possible.”
Isle of Palms Fire Chief Ann Graham explained that oftentimes, they will have children go missing on the beach and parents will have no idea where they are.
“Keep aware of your surroundings while you are out enjoying beach. Keep an eye on your children to make sure close by,” Graham said.
She also urged anyone who suffers a severe sting or begins to experience a life-threatening emergency to call 911.
Weeks explained that jellyfish are here year-round but they tend to reproduce when water temperatures are highest, which tends to be in July according to SCDNR studies.
The incidents of jellyfish reports are dependent on how many people are out in the water, which is why Weeks said there is always an influx during summer, the busiest time for boating, fishing and going to the beach in South Carolina.
During a recent survey by SCDNR crustacean biologists, several thousand jellies were trawled in at several coastal locations, including the Charleston Harbor. Weeks said that since the biologists were focused on blue crabs, shrimp and other crustaceans for the survey, they put the jellies back in the water.
Other SCDNR biologists that are on the water daily have been observing many quarter sized young Cannonball Jellies as well as a lot of Moon and Box Jellies in recent weeks. Weeks said that is typical for this time of year.