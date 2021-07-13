Beach cleanups keep litter away from the ocean

Many beachgoers flocked to the Isle of Palms over the Fourth of July weekend to enjoy the sun, but what they left behind could pose a threat to the environment.
The Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew helps alleviate beach litter problems by hosting organized weekly pickups each Monday in the summer. On July 5, volunteers were on the beach among the crowd of lingering vacationers from the holiday weekend. Large yellow and blue barrel trashcans at the beach access points were filled to the brim with broken umbrellas, fast food bags, plastic water bottles and beer cans.
Many items didn’t make it into a trash can.
Volunteers filled paint buckets or trash bags with pieces of litter left on the beach. The most common item found was cigarette butts, even though smoking is illegal on Isle of Palms Beach as of January 2020, said Susan Hill Smith, the co-founder of the IOP Cleanup Crew and an Isle of Palms council member.
Paula Kennedy, who is a new volunteer this summer with her husband Timi Kennedy, said she poked around beach towels and umbrellas to find small pieces of trash in the sand. Among plastic bottles and cigarette butts, they also found a credit card and hearing aid, items that were likely mistakenly left on the beach.
In only six one-hour sweeps on a small stretch on the Isle of Palms Beach this summer, there have been 8,000 pieces of debris picked up and documented. Many of the items include single-use plastics such as 1,200 food wrappers, 635 caps and lids and 454 plastic straw wrappers. Why do they keep such a detailed list of litter?
The South Carolina Aquarium partners with the IOP Cleanup Crew and provides supplies and collects the data on litter pickup.
“Litter data helps inform communities of the most problematic types of debris and ultimately, promotes collaborative solutions to litter issues,” said Kelly Thorvalson, the conservation programs manager at the South Carolina Aquarium.
The IOP Cleanup Crew welcomes volunteers each Monday for the organized litter pickup. There’s no preregistration; volunteers can show up at the beach walkover at the 1100 block of Ocean Boulevard near Coconut Joe’s from 6 to 7 p.m.
Volunteers are provided with everything they need, including gloves, a container and a trash picker tool. They are also given a clipboard to track each litter item they pick up. Volunteers are asked to sweep the beach for 30 minutes and once their shift is over, they are invited to a local business for a discounted treat. On July 5, volunteers got a 25 percent discount at Ben & Jerry’s.
Volunteers can park for free in the city lots during the sweep if they have a designated magnet that can be picked up during check-in.
Thorvalson encourages people to reduce their use of single-use plastics and support businesses that do the same, whether at the beach or inland because South Carolina is connected by a web of waterways that can transport trash to the ocean.
“The South Carolina Aquarium has been such a key player in leading the way and helping us with collecting the data and being a support for us,” Smith said.
Rebecca Stephenson, who was checking in volunteers at the July 5 sweep, said volunteers come from across the Charleston area.
“I’m really happy to see so many people from Mount Pleasant and neighboring communities,” Stephenson said. “It’s like half and half; it’s not just residents, which I think is awesome.”
Each week, there’s an average of 40 volunteers that sweep the beach. This can include families with their dogs, work groups looking for a team-bonding activity, sports teams or students who need to fulfill service hours. During the pandemic, there weren’t any organized pickups, but trash bags and gloves were provided for those who wanted to do pickups on their own.
Molly Marino, a senior at Academic Magnet High School, started volunteering with the Cleanup Crew around four years ago. She said the beach cleanups are an excuse to spend an evening on the beach making an impact. She’s become so involved with litter pickup efforts that she now gathers a group from Academic Magnet to do litter pickups on their own.
Marino’s advice is to follow the Boy Scout mantra “leave no trace” while at the beach.
“(When) a piece of trash blows away in the wind, some people might not think much of it, but it goes somewhere eventually and it adds up a lot, especially cigarettes and tiny food wrappers,” Marino said.
Stephenson agreed that she wished beachgoers had a “pack it in, pack it out mentality.” Even though the beach trash cans provide a place to dispose of garbage, they end up overflowing on busy days. Stephenson said she oftentimes sees the wind blow trash out of the can and into the dunes.
“I almost wonder how much of the trash that actually goes into the trash cans makes it to an actual trash facility,” Stephenson said.
The IOP Cleanup Crew began in 2018 when co-founders Smith and Katrina Limbach sought to improve the beach litter problem.
“We came together with this formula for not just sporadic sweeps but regular sweeps during the summer that were designed to engage large numbers of volunteers from across the Lowcountry, as well as the Isle of Palms,” Smith said.
Smith emphasized the social component of the beach cleanup. Not only is it a way to meet others in the community, but groups can participate together. “Hopefully, it’s a win for everybody, including the environment,” Smith said.
In addition to cigarettes, the Isle of Palms City Council restricts other items on the beach, including single-use retail plastic bags, plastic straws and stirrers, Styrofoam coolers and packaging and balloons because of the negative impact they have on the environment. Even with the ban, these items are still being picked up in the sweeps, including 280 straws, 115 pieces of Styrofoam and 75 retail plastic bags so far this summer.
“We’d rather not be picking up trash, we’d rather that problem not be there,” Smith said.
For more information, visit the Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew on Facebook.