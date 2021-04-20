Baby eagles show that learning to fly is a process

High up in a pine tree on Founders Way, two eaglets can be spotted taking flight for the first time. One local photographer describes the fledging process like a child learning to walk.
Cacky Rivers, who photographs birds of prey, has observed the Founders Way Eagles’ Nest in Mount Pleasant over the past three years. This year, the eggs hatched in February and the two eaglets starting fledging in the beginning of April.
As Rivers snaps photos of the bald eagles in the trees and mid-flight, she also observes their habits and growth process.
The eaglets take it slow before they start seamlessly soaring through the air. Rivers said the eaglets begin by branching. This means they strengthen their wings by flapping them up and down without taking flight; however, sometimes they flap too hard and get too much air, which causes them to fall to the ground.
The eaglets begin moving from branch to branch in their home tree as they become stronger and improve agility. “They test the waters to see their capabilities of flying,” Rivers explained.
Then, the eagles start fledging or flying short distances from their home tree.
“They take that initial leap which can be glorious or can be awkward,” said Jim Elliot, the founder and executive director of the Avian Conservation Center in Awendaw. Elliot described the process like taking the training wheels off a bicycle for the first time.
During the fledging process, the eaglets oftentimes find themselves in tricky situations. While Rivers was observing the two eaglets the other day, one ended up stuck at the top of a pine tree. She said it seemed like the sibling eaglet was encouraging the other one to come down. Rivers said she was cheering on the eaglet from the ground.
Finally, the eaglet made it back to the nest, but Rivers said it didn’t leave its home for the rest of the day.
From her observations, Rivers said the parent eagles oftentimes step in when an eaglet is stuck in a tree and provide nourishment so the eaglet is able to get back home.
“They’re the best parents you could ask for,” Rivers said. “They feed that baby, restore that baby and the baby goes back to the nest.”
Rivers visits the eagle nest three to four times a week to snap photos and make sure the nest is protected.
When it comes to capturing photos of the iconic birds, Rivers said the morning light when the sun comes up is the best. She said the afternoon is when the eagles can be spotted in flight. Rivers isn’t the only photographer who has taken an interest in the nest.
The Founders Way Eagles’ Nest Facebook group is filled with posts of local photographers snapping photos of the eagles. Elaine Eustis started the Facebook group as a way to spread nest preservation information. She said it’s now become a community of almost 600 members who are not all local to South Carolina, but enjoy following along with the eagles’ growth.
Eustis’ family home where her mother still lives is right down the road from the nest. She said her family first noticed the nest after Hurricane Hugo in 1989. Back then, that area of Mount Pleasant was all woods, Eustis recalled.
Increased development over the last decade has caused concern whether the nest will continue to be a viable spot for nesting eagles. The South Bay senior living community backs up to the fence surrounding nest.
“The developments have gotten closer and closer,” Eustis said. “Now it’s as close as it can get.”
The nest is protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, Endangered Species Act and Migratory Bird Treaty Act, all regulated by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service. There is an approximately one and 1/2 acre fenced area surrounding the nest. There are certain guidelines developers have to follow when it comes to construction during the eagles’ nesting season. The protected land can be developed once the nest is vacant for five years.
Despite the increased development, eagles continue to come back to the nest each year.
“This is their home for the past 25 years,” Rivers said. “I have learned … how incredibly resilient eagles are.”
Elliot said eagles will tolerate some disturbances — typically they would rather defend their territory than abandon it. However, Elliot said it’s all about safety. “They have a checklist in their little eagle heads of theirs. They’ll abandon eggs and abandon chicks if they have to,” he said.
Elliot said ideally nests would be isolated without human interaction or disruption, but “these kinds of interactions are inevitable.” As long as onlookers give the birds enough space and do not interrupt their nesting habits, the eagles are likely to return each year.
In some cases, Elliot said it’s a benefit to have neighbors that look after the nest because they can notify the Center for Birds of Prey if a young bird falls from a nest or there are any other causes of concern.
While Rivers is photographing the eagles, she takes it as an opportunity to share what she knows about eagles with onlookers.
“Knowledge is power, meaning the more we know and the more we understand about our wildlife the better we can be as advocates,” Rivers said.