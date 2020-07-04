ASLA awards top medal to Mount Pleasant Councilmember Tom O'Rourke

The American Society of Landscape Architects has awarded one of its highest honors to Tom O’Rourke for his work over a period of 40 years in the field of parks and recreation.
The award recognizes notable contributions by individuals to the management and conservancy of natural resources and/or public landscapes. The award is presented to both a landscape professional and to a non-landscape professional. O’Rourke is the 2020 non-landscape professional honoree.
In support of his nomination, the South Carolina Chapter of ASLA points to O’Rourke’s passion for parks and recreation and his enthusiasm about the future and the role that parks and recreation play in the overall health and well-being of a community. They also note that he is a tireless advocate for sustainable design in parks and the importance of the professionals who contribute to their creation.
O’Rourke served as the Executive Director of the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission for more than 18 years − a critical period in its growth as it expanded from 5,000 acres to over 12,000 acres of diverse parks, programs and services. Prior to O’Rourke’s work at Charleston County Parks, he also served the Town of Mount Pleasant as their Recreation Director.
O’Rourke was elected to the Mount Pleasant Town Council in 2017 where he continues to advocate for parks, open space, trails, complete streets, and responsible growth. He currently serves as Professor of Practice at Clemson University in the Department of Parks Recreation and Tourism Management. In 2018, O’Rourke was presented with the North Carolina State University Park Recreation and Tourism Lifetime Achievement Award. O’Rourke continues to serve the profession as a speaker at numerous State and National Park and Recreation Conferences.
According to his nominators, O’Rourke’s real desire is to spend the rest of his life using his many years of experience to help the parks and recreation industry and those that work within it more productive and become their very best.