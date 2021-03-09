Annual ArtFest showcases local art, music and dance

The annual ArtFest is back at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre on March 13 after taking a hiatus last year due to COVID-19. The event brings families and art enthusiasts together for an afternoon of local music, dance and visual art showcases.
“Last year, it was kind of like the rug was pulled out from under us because we were ready to go and everything kind of shut down two days before we were supposed to have this event,” said Tracy Richter, a special events assistant with the Town of Mount Pleasant Recreation Department.
Richter said this year’s festival will be familiar compared to previous years only with the addition of extra spacing to encourage social distancing. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Richter said she expects most attendees to drop in for an hour or so to walk around and watch some performances.
“One of the main parts of ArtFest are the live performances,” Richter said.
From martial arts to Irish dancing, there will be a wide array of performances from eight different studios, including Peace Love Hip Hop, Bach to Rock, Legacy Irish Dance Academy, Charleston Dance Works, LowCo Suzuki Guitar, Charleston Academy of Musical Theatre, Mount Pleasant Family Martial Arts and Coastal Elite Dance.
The festival will include an Art Walk that features several artist booths, including Alicia Colella Art, Sherry Crandall Art, Art by Julie Wheeler and AV Photography. One guest artist, Susie Chisholm, from Savannah, Georgia was commissioned to create the Wayne Magwood memorial sculpture. Magwood, a well-known shrimper from Mount Pleasant, died last year in an auto-pedestrian accident and Magwood’s family started a fund to create a bronze sculpture that will honor his legacy. There will be a booth dedicated to the Magwood memorial sculpture and Chisholm will be available to answer questions about her work.
There will also be a sweetgrass basket weaving demonstration by Sarah Edwards-Hammond. Ritcher said this is a good opportunity to learn how the baskets are made because they are “very near and dear to Mount Pleasant culture.”
Children can participate in a virtual Easter Egg Hunt hosted by On Purpose Adventures. Participants will download an app that gives them clues and once they enter a certain area, an Easter themed filter will pop up on their screen.
The event also includes a balloon animal making class, spin art with Good Clean Fun, caricature drawings and other crafts from Once Upon a Party.
There will be plenty of food options from vendors and food trucks including, New Dog Hot Dog Cart, The Holy City Cupcakes, The Ice Cream Team, Madrigals Tacos & Latin Cuisine, Holy City Homemade Italian Ice, T&T Kettle Korn and Kona Ice.
The free event is open to the public. Masks are required unless actively eating or drinking and handwashing stations will be available throughout the event.
For more information about the event, visit Mount Pleasant Towne Centre’s website or the ArtFest Facebook event.