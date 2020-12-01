Angel Tree provides gifts to children of incarcerated parents

For children who have an incarcerated parent, gathering as a family at Christmastime is typically not an option. Angel Tree, a program through Prison Fellowship, provides gifts to children, along with a note from their parent in prison, to provide a sense of normality during the holidays.
Prison Fellowship uses the help of local churches and organizations across the country to sponsor children. East Cooper Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant takes on the largest portion of Angel Tree children in the state, specifically in the Charleston area and surrounding counties.
Amy Welch, a volunteer who organizes the Angel Tree Ministry for East Cooper Baptist, said it is amazing to see all the details come together each year.
“It is such a special outreach,” Welch said. “It’s been able to be a blessing to children who have one of their parents in prison.”
Each year before Christmas, the church receives a list of children who will receive a gift. This year, the church sponsored 189 children. Welch said normally there are around 300 children, but this year looks different due to COVID-19.
Welch said the goal is for the children to know someone is thinking about them during the holidays.
“We hope they will know they are loved,” Welch said. “A parent in prison doesn’t have to define them and others outside of their family care about them.”
In South Carolina, 10 percent of children have had a parent who was incarcerated during their life, compared to 7 percent nationally, according to a 2018 survey from National Kids Count. Angel Tree hopes to strengthen family bonds during the holiday season even while the parent is in prison.
Kristi Bowers, a volunteer from East Cooper Baptist, said in addition to giving the gifts, the church members pray for the children and families during the holidays.
“I can definitely say every year the families we speak with are so, so very kind and gracious,” Bowers said. “It is a gift for me to be able to tell them their family, their kids, their loved one in prison has not been forgotten.”
Welch and a team of volunteers from East Cooper Baptist organize the gift-giving process from start to finish. First, they go over the list of children and make calls to caregivers to confirm the child’s age, address and the gift idea that the incarcerated parent chose. Then, the team creates tags with the gift request and a message from the parent. These tags are displayed on a Christmas tree at the church for members to take and bring a gift back within two weeks. The pickup event was on Nov. 22 and Welch said the church members sponsored all of the children on the tree.
On Dec. 6, the volunteers will sort all of the gifts and include a Bible and an age appropriate booklet from Prison Fellowship that discusses topics the children are dealing with relating to having a parent in prison. Then, the gifts will be ready to be delivered to the children.
Welch remembers delivering gifts with her family when they first started volunteering with Angel Tree. She distinctly remembers delivering to one little girl who was around five years old, the same age as Welch’s daughter at the time. She said it was sweet to see her daughter give the gift to the girl because both of them were so excited.
Tricia Turner, who also volunteers at East Cooper Baptist, remembers speaking with the mother of a girl who received a gift through Angel Tree.
“A mom was saying how important it was for her daughter to receive a gift from her dad so she would know he was thinking of her,” Turner said.
Welch said the volunteers make sure each child knows the purpose of the gift.
“It’s a touch from their parent,” Welch said. “The gift we give is on behalf of them.”