After opening in the pandemic, local business celebrates successful first year

Starting a business always comes with risks, but starting a business during a global pandemic is like diving headfirst into the unknown.
Alan and Amanda Beers of Beers Millwork in Mount Pleasant took that risky leap and one year later, they are breathing a sigh of relief as their dreams come to fruition.
Alan has been in the interior moldings and building supply business for over 15 years. One of his goals was to open a business of his own, but life kept getting in the way. Due to several unfortunate circumstances, the timing surprisingly ended up being just right.
The Beers moved to Mount Pleasant from South Florida in June 2019. Amanda planned to start a childcare center, but site after site kept falling through. About a year after moving to the Charleston area, Alan was let go from his job with a building supplier.
“We were sitting there thinking, ‘Well, we’re at a crossroads. Let’s see what we can do,’” Alan said.
Right when many small businesses were shutting their doors due to the pandemic, the Beers decided to start their own venture. Alan contacted his prior boss and mentor from South Florida to receive guidance on business start-up and the couple went full force with their business plan.
Two and a half weeks after Alan was let go, the dream of Beers Millwork became a reality.
The business started out of a 300-square-foot warehouse at the end of Long Point Road. As the business grew over the last year, it also outgrew its space. Beers Millwork moved into a 13,000-square-foot warehouse off Wando Park Boulevard in January.
While starting a business during a pandemic was a leap of faith, Alan wasn’t going in blind. He had been working in the Charleston-area building supply industry for almost a year and realized he could fill a void.
“My niche is supplying the interior and exterior doors, the interior and exterior moldings and door and cabinet hardware,” Alan said.
Beers Millwork creates custom designs to fit the style of any home. Alan works directly with builders and architects of new homes or remodels of current homes. He also provides guidance and services to homeowners who want to update their homes. He said sometimes the requests are as simple as new door knobs or cabinet hardware.
“The beauty of being in the custom market and being with a custom builder is every home is different,” Alan said.
One of Alan’s favorite projects to work on are the historic homes in the Charleston area. “They begin to uncover history, maybe different profiles on a door or moldings, and we get to replicate that,” Alan said.
He said there are many stories uncovered and retold, even if they don’t know exactly what the story is. “If the walls could talk,” he mused.
As a family-owned business, the Beers discovered team work is essential.
Amanda said that as business partners, the couple complement each other’s skill sets. Where one is weaker, the other is stronger. Alan’s industry experience gives him the confidence and expertise needed to talk to clients and discern exactly what they’re looking for in their home. He has worked with a range of styles due to his exposure with South Florida designs, ranging from ultra-modern with clean lines and concealed doors to a traditional style more characteristic of homes in Palm Beach. Now that he’s in the Lowcountry, he’s also worked with coastal and rustic style homes.
Amanda handles marketing and administrative work and her background as a corporate executive helped provide those skills. She said it was a challenge to create a marketing plan during a pandemic because there were limited face-to-face opportunities. She said she had to use Zoom meetings, even though Beers Millwork is such a “touch and feel” business.
Alan agreed that the relational aspect of the business had to be adjusted when it came to meeting with local architects and builders for the first time while accommodating the limitations caused by COVID-19. Despite the challenges, they were still able to build those relationships, which became the foundation of the business.
Alan said that a positive aspect of the pandemic was that it opened doors for newcomers to move to the area. With more flexibility to move elsewhere while working remotely many people have chosen to relocate.
“They’re able to drop roots. So, whether it’s building a new home with a custom home builder or renovating a home that they have just purchased, it really helped stimulate my business,” Alan said.
As the business grows, Alan said he wants Beers Millwork to continue to have a small business feel.
Amanda added, “We keep saying, ‘think big, stay small.’ Alan gets up every day and he wants to still have his hands in stuff, he still wants to go out and do measures, he still wants to occasionally go out and do the deliveries.”
Alan is also looking forward to providing mentorship to his staff as his team continues to grow. His prior boss in South Florida took the time to teach Alan about the industry, so now Alan hopes to give back in the same way.
The Beers are excited for their family to grow with the business as well. They have two sons, ages three and six, who love spending time at the warehouse.
“They’re always here at the warehouse and they see what we do; they get to see the trucks and the forklifts and the machinery which is very exciting for them,” Alan said.
Alan hopes his sons eventually work for the family business, whether it’s to learn skills that can be used towards a different career or to take over the family business one day. Amanda added that the three-year-old is their best marketer. “We joke all the time that we’re going to answer to him one day,” she said.