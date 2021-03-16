Affordable Art invites community to spring gallery show

Affordable Art of Charleston, an art gallery in Mount Pleasant, is hosting an upcoming showcase, “Go Bold,” on March 25 that will give guests the opportunity to browse a handful of new and recurring gallery artists.
After a year without hosting a gallery show due to the pandemic, Affordable Art’s owner Carol Williams is looking forward to opening her doors again to art enthusiasts. The show will utilize outdoor and indoor space, so guests who prefer being in the open air can still attend the event. There will be an open bar and food from Braised in the South food truck.
The small showcase will feature artists Debb Rugg Warren, Haley Mathewes, Gary Bodner and Shelby LeBlanc. For those who cannot attend the event, the art show will run at the gallery through June 30.
Mathewes, one of Affordable Art’s new artists for the spring show, creates charcoal abstract figures and landscape paintings. She’s been involved in a couple of other gallery shows over the last year and said she was surprised by their success even during the pandemic, and expects Affordable Art’s event to be the same.
“I applaud her for going ahead and doing an in-person event,” Mathewes said. “I’m looking forward to it. I think everyone is trying to get back to normal.”
Affordable Art’s purpose is to provide customers with affordable, local art. Williams said most of the artists are from the Charleston area with the furthest being from Atlanta. “Everybody wants original art in their homes now, but they want to be able to afford more than one piece,” Williams said.
Williams’ definition of affordable is pieces under $5,000 while most art in the gallery is under $1,000. Williams said she’s not trying to be a downtown Charleston gallery and doesn’t expect to command those high prices in Mount Pleasant.
“I think people are looking for affordable and it doesn’t mean cheap. It means that it’s just something you can put in your house and have original, beautiful artwork and not pay a fortune,” Williams said.
Williams describes the artwork in the gallery as contemporary. She displays a range of mediums including acrylic, oil pastels and charcoal artwork. Many pieces have bright pops of colors or include ocean-themed elements.
Debb Rugg Warren, an artist at the gallery, said when it comes to creating a piece, she loves experimenting with colors to create abstract art. “I’m just kind of all over the map,” she said. “It just kind of pops into my head and just pops down on the canvas.”
Warren majored in painting in college, but as a mom of two teenage daughters, she recently got back into the craft with a group of neighbors. The painting group hosted a small art show, which is where Warren connected with Williams.
Warren enjoys working with Williams and appreciates her expertise in knowing which pieces will sell. She said Williams will look at a piece and know immediately if she’s going to put it in her gallery or not. “She’s got this eye that you know I don’t think a lot of people have,” Warren said.
Other art in the gallery includes Susan Haynsworth’s pop-art style collages, Taylor Faulkner’s surfing-themed artwork and Kate Comen’s colorful picnic and food paintings.
The idea for Affordable Art came out of Williams’ already established framing business, A Simple Tree. “The frame business came first and then the art followed because it was such a natural fit,” Williams said.
Since she was already working with artists and interior designers, starting a gallery was seamless next step because the two groups could benefit from one another. She wanted the store to be a “one stop shop” for home decorating.
The frame store had humble beginnings. While she was working as a teacher, Williams and her husband started the frame businesses out of their home garage 20 years ago. She said teachers would drop off artwork at the school or neighbors would bring pieces by the house to be framed. Williams began building connections with artists and galleries in the area and the business inevitably outgrew the garage. The store moved to a retail location about nine years ago and it has been at the Erckmann Drive location for five years.
“She’s really helpful at kind of bridging artists and framing because so many people get overwhelmed or don’t know the best way to get framed. It’s a good kind of back and forth relationship for artists,” Mathewes said.
Mathewes said she is curious to see how Williams framed her pieces for the gallery show; she said framing is a completely different form of art and she is interested to see Williams’ vision for her work.