Adoptable puppies to compete in Pup Bowl IV

Football can be ruff, especially when there are puppies competing on the field. The reigning champions, Kansas City Canines are taking on the Tampa Bay Barketeers in Pup Bowl IV on Saturday, Feb. 6 at The Oaks. Charleston Animal Society and Mount Pleasant Towne Center are hosting the adoption event.
This is no simple game of fetch – the puppies will have one quarter of playing time to roll over, leap or run across the end zone to score a touchdown for their team.
“It’s going to be adorable,” said Kay Hyman, director of community engagement for Charleston Animal Society. “Of course the bottom line is we’re saving animal lives.”
Each quarter will feature different puppies that are available for adoption. Most of the dogs are mixed breeds, known as shelter blends, with mixes of labs, shepherds and other breeds with “a little bit of cuteness sprinkled in,” added Hyman. The puppies will be featured on Charleston Animal Society’s Facebook page the day before the event.
Spectators will get the full football experience with live play action on a big screen provided by Fox Audio Visual and a turf grass playing field from Lowe’s.
At the event, those interested in adopting will fill out an adoption survey that is available an hour before the game starts. They will be able to view the puppies that are in separate groups based on quarter. Then, they will choose the quarter with the puppy that they want and give the adoption survey to that specific coach. When it’s time for the puppies to be adopted, the coaches will draw names from a hat and that’s the order that adopters get to choose their puppies.
Throughout the event, there will be “retired” dogs over age one that are available for adoption without going through the lottery process. If someone does not get the puppy they want during the game, then they will have the opportunity to adopt a retired dog. Also, the puppies that are not adopted during the game will go into “overtime” and those who are preregistered will have the opportunity to adopt one on a first-come-first-served basis.
The dogs that are available for adoption were in foster care, so they have spent time around families and learned social skills. Hyman said it’s very different than picking up a dog off the street.
The adoption fee is $200 for a puppy and the older dogs range from $150 to $200. Each dog is spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and goes home with a bag of dog food. Hyman said the adoption fee does not cover the average cost the shelter spends, which is typically $388 per dog. She said, “I don’t think people think about what all goes into it.”
However, she laughed and said bringing home a new dog is priceless.
Aside from puppies playing football, there will be entertainment throughout the event, including the National Anthem sung by Sara Doyle, a junior at Wando High School, a halftime show featuring the Jig Wiggler Trio and music by DJ Luigi of Latin Groove Entertainment with Silvana Bravo emceeing the game. The event will stream live on Facebook for those who are unable to attend in person.
Other activities include balloon animals from Carol’s Balloon Art, raffle prizes and food from Madrigal’s Tacos and Latin Cuisine and New Dog Hot Dog Cart with beer and wine from Burtons Grill. South Carolina Federal Credit Union and Fox Audio Visuals are sponsoring the event.
The event is limited to 200 attendees and advanced registration is required with a $10 entry fee to benefit Charleston Animal Society. For tickets, go to https://pupbowlivmptc.eventbrite.com/
Charleston Animal Society’s mission is to prevent cruelty to animals, and it has succeeded in this goal by creating a “No Kill Community” in Charleston County.
“It’s just super important that people understand that when you adopt a shelter dog not only are you saving a pet’s life, but you’re making room for another one in the space that they were in,” Hyman said.