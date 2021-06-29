A young leader makes the most of her strengths

As a squadron commander, Elizabeth Adamson led a group of mostly male cadets in Wando High School’s Air Force JROTC. She taught drills, led physical training exercises and supervised the 50-person group, just like other commanders, the only difference was she communicated using American Sign Language.
Adamson said it was a little awkward communicating through an interpreter at first, but the group quickly became used to it. “I have earned their respect as a female cadet and a deafblind person … I am proud of my service.”
Rising to the rank of major, she was a JROTC cadet throughout all four years of high school and served as a flight commander and squadron commander. She lives by the motto: “deaf people can do anything hearing people can do, except hear.”
Adamson has Usher syndrome, a genetic disorder that affects her hearing and vision; she was born deaf and has peripheral vision loss.
She reminisced about the start of high school and said she remembers feeling initially intimidated about attending a large school with 4,000 students.
“When I went in my freshman year, I felt a little overwhelmed,” Adamson said. “… but I decided to go ahead and work hard and just be patient.”
Four years later, her patience paid off. She accomplished her goal of receiving a high school diploma and now, she’s on to obtaining her next degree. Adamson will attend Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) to study applied mathematics with support services from the National Technical Institute for the Deaf.
The National Technical Institute for the Deaf, on RIT’s campus, is the first and largest technological college for deaf and hard-of-hearing students in the world. Adamson said the institute provides accommodations for students, including interpreters and other programs.
She’s looking forward to taking college classes at RIT in the fall and said she feels highly motivated to work hard. “I just want to take advantage of all they have to offer,” Adamson said.
Excited to move to New York, even though it’s quite a distance from home, she said the only negative part is the upper New York State winters compared to Charleston’s significantly warmer climate.
Adamson received an $8,000 scholarship from the Lighthouse Guild, an organization that provides services to people with limited vision. The scholarships are based on strong academic accomplishments with the goal of helping students who are blind or have limited vision transition to college or graduate school. Adamson is one of 20 scholarship recipients. She said it will be “a big change” going from high school to college.
Adamson expressed appreciation for the quality education Wando High School provided – an education she believes has set her up for later success. Academic achievement was a top priority for her during high school; she took challenging advanced and honors classes and dual-enrolled at Trident Technical College in her senior year, taking college-level courses.
Mathematics is a subject that always came naturally to her so she set her sights on a career as a math teacher. She’s noticed that many people struggle with math, so she wants to help others master the subject.
“I would prefer to teach at a deaf school or something like that to help encourage them to learn how to like math.” Adamson said.
The interview was conducted over the phone using Video Relay Services (VRS). Kenna Coe spoke with an interpreter who communicated with Elizabeth Adamson using American Sign Language on a video call.