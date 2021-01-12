A talk with Maj. Ralph “Stoney” Bates, Sr.

There’s an old saying that if you want something done, ask a busy person. Maj. Ralph Stoney Bates, Sr. is just such a person.
He spent many years of his life in service to his country, beginning from the age of 17 when he first enlisted in the Marines. He married his wife, Lyn, in 1959 when he was a drill sergeant at Parris Island. He continued to serve in many capacities and locations, including in Vietnam, until his retirement 26 years later. He then shifted his talents and built a new career as a sheriff’s deputy in Florida, eventually followed by another “retirement.” He and his wife returned to South Carolina, where they had begun their lives together. They now live in Mount Pleasant.
Stoney, as he likes to be called, became a writer in this new stage of his life and also spends time as a volunteer at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum. That volunteer work helped spark one of his recent non-fiction books, “Short Rations: From Patriots Point Volunteers”
“I like to write, but I don’t like to write about myself. So I always include others in the anthologies. When I started my first publication, “Short Rations for Marines,” it was the first thing I had ever written in book form. It took me two years to solicit stories from people,” he said, explaining that this new “Short Rations” book was “specifically about Patriots Point, the ships and The Vietnam Experience.”
He said he enjoys getting people to “tell me about themselves.” He wanted to find out “what brought them to Patriots Point and to give the reader “not only a story of the person, but a story of what they do (at Patriots Point).” He asked them questions such as what brought them to Patriots Point. What was the most significant event they ever had at Patriots Point?
Stoney laughed and joked that, “Retired military people are notorious for telling ‘sea stories’ until you start documenting them and then they clam up. Because the story has to be factual.”
“I solicited stories from everybody. I got them from Guam, Japan, Afghanistan, all over the country. And you always have people who back out at the last minute, and others who go ‘oh, I meant to send you this.’” he said about the writing and editing process.
So how did he get started in his volunteer role and as a writer?
He explained he started as a volunteer about five years ago. “I would perform my usual duties of listening to these (veterans) guys talk, and talking with them, and listening to the stories.”
He said the stories were very interesting and often about unknown activities “like the Apollo recovery, and a few other things. Adm. Flatley (James. H. Flatley III), he’s kind of the guru of the Yorktown Foundation. He served on the Yorktown as a young ensign and lieutenant. His dad (Vice Adm. James H. Flatley Jr.) was on the Yorktown also at one time, (as Commander Air Group Five).”
“I found out quite inadvertently that he is the only pilot in aviation ever to land and take off an aircraft carrier with a C130 transport aircraft” Adding that the Lockheed C130 Hercules craft is “HUGE.” Stoney lit up telling this story, and it became clear storytelling is something he loves to do.
He continued, “The Navy has a little aircraft that is aboard all aircraft carriers that moves people and things back and forth. If you were trying to join an aircraft carrier at sea you have to ride in this little bumpy piston-driven aircraft. They wanted to see if they could actually deliver more supplies and people and they were experimenting with this. So they decided they would try a C130 but they couldn’t find anyone who was willing to fly it onto the ship and off the ship. And Flatley did. He was a lieutenant at the time. Eight times he landed and took off.”
Another Patriots Point veteran Stoney admires is “Jim Livingston, he’s a retired Navy veteran, Marine. He is a Medal of Honor recipient. Popular guy locally, and of course popular nationally.” Stoney said Livingston received the medal for his bravery in Vietnam “for the Battle of Dai Do where he saved a young lance corporal who had been shot.”
He described the situation in Vietnam when Livingston at the time was commanding officer of Company E in the 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines. “A medical evacuation was coming in and the enemy was really throwing fire into the area and the helicopter could only sit on the ground for two or three seconds. A captain at the time, he picked him (the corporal) up and ran him to the helicopter, put him in the helicopter and ran back. For that particular action and several other things, he received the Medal of Honor.”
Stoney said when he and his wife were living in Greenville before moving to Mount Pleasant the Marine Corps’ reserve unit would have a birthday party in November and he was involved in its planning. “I created a thing called the Marine Corps Mess of Greenville. Mess meaning dining room. And I first had 21 people with their wives attend the dinner. That expanded. When we left it was getting between 140 and 180 people. A member of our crew up there knew General Livingston from Vietnam. I didn’t know that. We had invited him to be our speaker. So I learned about Jim Livingston from reading about him and his citation and from people who knew him and I read his book, “Noble Warrior.” So we invited him and we discovered that living in Spartanburg (nearby) was that same ex-lance corporal that he had saved. And living near Clemson was the now retired Army Major (at that time Captain) who had flown the helicopter. So without telling General Livingston we invited the two of them to the dinner.” Stoney said that after Livingston spoke to the group the two men were brought out and introduced to everyone. “That was one of those tear jerker moments.”
Anthologies are not the only writing Stoney has done. He also writes historical fiction and especially likes to tell stories of people and events that have been somewhat overlooked.
He wrote a book on John Archer Lejeune (pronounced luh jern), who was the 13th Commandant of the Marine Corps. “He was a very famous commandant who actually prevented the Marine Corps from going into extinction and never really received any credit for it.”
“I wrote a novel about him, an action novel. I put him in his deathbed in Baltimore, Maryland in 1942 and had him reminiscing sections of his life. And I put the sections of his life together.”
The novel listens in on “his conversations, thought process, dreams and missions, the whole thing. I tried to base everything on the historical events as I knew them. My wife and I did the research by going to his birthplace in Louisiana and traveling to Lexington, Virginia where he was a superintendent of the Virginia Military Institute, and to Quantico where he was Commanding General. We traveled in his footsteps and tried to pick up the essence of him, to crawl into his mind and think like he would think based on the circumstances as we knew them.” He said that book is popular with the Marine Corps and is sold at the Marine Corps Museum at Quantico, Virginia, in their book store.
Stoney said his favorite book was also his most serious work. “My wife and I put it together…I write, she corrects all the writing,” he said laughing. “she makes sense out of it.”
He said he came across the books’ topic through a good friend who lives in Guam called Scamby, who is also a retired Marine. He learned about the activities of Scamby’s dad Cammacho Scambelluri. (called Scambe) in WWII. Sgambelluri had been an American double agent working for the Japanese when they occupied Guam. He helped protect six sailors and the American civilians on the island. “He risked his life working with the Japanese to protect the Chamorros. He walked a tightrope.” The Chamorros are the indigenous people of the Mariana Islands (of which Guam is the largest and southernmost).
Stoney and Lyn set off for Guam to meet with Scamby, and began their research at the University of Guam. “And man, we discovered a goldmine. We discovered things that were simply not commonly known. I ended up having to go to the National Archives. We went to a lot of places. A lot of it (documents) was secret for a long time.”
The book describes the decision of the U.S. government’s abandonment of the Guamanians to the Japanese, including the military contingent in Guam. Although none of the people involved in the war at that time are still alive, Stoney said, “Their sons and daughters are.” He called his book, “An American Shame: The Abandonment of an Entire American Population.” He added, “And that is exactly what happened. I documented it. I saw the letters from Admiral Stark. I read about the meetings that Roosevelt had with his Navy people and war people. We published it in 2014 and decided to release it on Guam.”
When they returned to Guam, “They told me I should bring at least 200 copies. My friend Scamby called me and said you better double it. So we sent 400 copies to Guam thinking that would last about a month. We sold them in a week. The University of Guam president made a reception for us, a big buffet and the whole bit. I managed to get Republicans and Democrats together on Guam, which was a feat, and we were mini-celebrities – it felt good. Never felt that way before. People stopped us on the streets and would say, “Aren’t you the guy who wrote that book?”