Valor comes in many forms. Many think of it as something that happens only in combat or when faced with some extreme danger. But there is a different kind of valor. It’s quiet. Often solitary. And it is always unexpected, no matter how much a person understands the risks inherent in military service.
Gold Star families’ courage is derived from love, pride, and deep sadness that is held together by remembrance. The Moultrie News thanks these two Gold Star families for their valor in sharing their heartbreak and love of the children they lost -- two young men who volunteered to serve their country.
An ordinary beginning
It’s been 13 years since Richard Gordon Cliff Sr. and his wife, Julie, lost their first born son, Richard Gordon Cliff Jr., in combat in Afghanistan. Their comfortable home is filled with family photos and many items that honor their son. The pain they feel now sits just below the surface, not raw like it was before, but still palpable.
Richard, called Rich, and Julie have been married for 43 years. Their story began simply. Richard grew up in Georgia and then attended West Point, graduating in 1968. He spent five years on active duty, which included a year in Vietnam and then spent three years in the Army Reserve. He moved to Charleston to work in sales at IBM. There, he was introduced to his wife by her brother who worked with him. They went on a blind date. The two married in 1978.
“She was a young school teacher and I was a young salesman,” Rich said. They began their life together in a home at Snee Farm in Mount Pleasant. “In 1979 Richie was born, in 1981 Eddie was born.”
The two brothers grew up in Mount Pleasant, both attending Wando High School, where their mother taught biology. Richie was athletic and active, as was his younger brother. Rich said proudly, “he was captain of the wrestling team for two years and he also ran cross country and track and loved to surf. He learned to surf from his mom. That was his passion.”
“He also wanted to become a teacher like his mom, he wanted to teach history. And he wanted to coach wrestling. So he looked around for a school to go to that had a wrestling program,” Rich said. “He was accepted at Appalachian State.” During his freshman year Richie told his father he was interested in taking Army ROTC. His dad, an Army veteran, thought he would learn some useful skills. After beginning ROTC Richie called his dad saying “I’m really in a quandary.” His wrestling conflicted with his ROTC training. The Army had offered him a full three year scholarship. After talking with his dad Richie decided the Army was the way to go. “He just fell in love with the Army,” Rich said.
Building a family and a military career
While he was in college Rich said his son met “his beautiful wife, Stacy, who's from that area. They were both students there.”
After graduation Richie was commissioned a Second Lieutenant, and went into the infantry. Rich said Richie asked for his first assignment to be deployment to Iraq. Rich explained that while he was in college, 9/11 happened. The two of them had visited New York “and we went out to the top of the World Trade Center, and he was just so impressed.” He called his dad on 9/11 and said, “We’ve got to do something about this. So he volunteered to be deployed to Iraq as early as he could. And he joined a unit up in Fort Lewis, Washington.”
Richie and Stacy decided to get married about this time. They had decided they didn't want to have a big wedding and were going to get married “secretly,” after he completed Ranger School. However, Stacy “spilled the beans” during a get-together at the beach.
“We had this beach house - my family had it for over 50 years,” Julie explained. “And Ritchie would come down and bring all of his friends and they had big parties out there and surf and all that.” Julie said Stacy “was sitting at the beach with me, with her two sisters, and she said, ‘I have something to tell you. Richie and I are going to elope and get married.’ I just burst into tears.”
So instead of an elopement a small family wedding was planned over a period of about 10 days. “It was a red, white and blue wedding,” said Julie smiling.
The couple moved to Fort Lewis and Richie was deployed in fall 2003. Richie spent a year in Iraq as an infantry platoon leader and was decorated for his bravery. He rescued a couple of helicopter pilots that went down and received a Commendation Medal of Valor. They deployed again about a year later. And this time, Richie went over as a company executive officer, and was selected to go to the infantry captain's course at Fort Benning and then on to Special Forces training.
Richie and Stacy moved to Fort Bragg, North Carolina for his Special Forces training, (an 18 month program). Rich said, “About six months before he was to graduate from training, we met them in Las Vegas for New Year's. And they announced that they were pregnant with our first grandson. And we were, needless to say, excited. It was just an amazing, amazing week out there with them. And then in May 2008, Richie got his Green Beret and became Special Forces qualified.”
Julie said, “At the end of that month his unit deployed to Afghanistan, but his commander had a policy that if you were expecting a baby, he would allow you to be there for the birth of the baby. So Richie was able to stay home during the summer.” Their grandson was named Richard Sanders Cliff. Sanders is Julie’s maiden name.
“He was there for the birth of little Richie,” said Rich. These were sweet moments, but brief. Julie said Richie was born on the 4th of September and her son was deployed seven days later on September 11.
Tragedy strikes
Richie’s Special Forces team was on a mission in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, considered one of the most dangerous places in the country. They were hit by an IED (improvised explosive device). Richie and two of his team members were killed instantly. This was only three weeks after the birth of his son.
“It wasn't a pressure one,” Julie said. “They were going along in a convoy of about six vehicles. The first two vehicles that went by were Afghan vehicles and when Ritchie's vehicle, the first American vehicle, went by the Taliban was in the mountains and they detonated it. He was in the passenger seat and the driver was killed. There was a guy behind them that was monitoring the gun and he was killed. Two guys in the back were blown free and they survived. And then there was a big firefight.”
The family was in shock. Richie’s wife Stacy needed support. “She was pretty much a deer in the headlights and her best friend moved in with her. She tells me now she doesn't really remember a whole lot about Ritchie's (her baby) first year,” said Julie.
With love and support from family and friends Stacy was able to get her master's degree in nutrition using the GI Bill. Julie, holding back tears, said, “She is the best mother you have ever seen. Oh my gosh, that child loves her.”
The way back
Grief support was lacking at first. Rich said there wasn’t much in the way of good peer support for family members. Then an organization called TAPS entered their lives. TAPS, which stands for Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, provides care for anyone grieving the death of a service member.
“We didn't really know anything about TAPS. We were involved with the Goldstar program, shortly after Richie died,” Rich said. “We were invited to a TAPS parent retreat in Savannah in 2013. Up until then, from 2008 to 2013 I did nothing with my grief. I was almost in a cloud. …Other friends and family members didn't really know what it was like to lose a child. Nobody does. There's nothing like it. It is the worst thing in the world, there’s no word for it. …But we went to our parents retreat in Savannah, and all of a sudden, we were in a room with about 30 people, all of whom had lost a son or daughter. And they all got it. They got it. Sitting there for two or three days and being in activities with them, looking at them across the table - talking to them in groups - we came away from that saying, you know, we're not alone. We've got other people that care.”
This was a turning point, when pain turned to action and healing of a sort. Richie’s brother Eddie went to a TAPS retreat for men in Montana. When he returned he told his dad it was the most meaningful thing he had ever experienced. “So I went with him the next year - that was in 2017. …When we had all the men together, I realized that men grieve differently than women. I knew it along, but I didn't really verbalize it or see it,” said Rich.
Rich ended up becoming involved with TAPS because he wanted to help out part time. “I contacted the helpline and they said, ‘Can you get us your resume right away?’ Later that afternoon he had his first interview. It wasn't too long after that he was offered a position. He ended up full time on the survivor care team.
“In a nutshell I reach out to fellow survivors and men around the country who've lost someone, soon after they experience their loss. It's mostly dads because we have moms that reach out to moms. We have former spouses that reach out to spouses, we have siblings that reach out to siblings.” He said that peer support makes a difference. “We have the credibility, we get it. We've been there.”