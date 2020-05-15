43rd annual Cooper River Bridge Run canceled

The 43rd annual Cooper River Bridge Run (CRBR), originally scheduled for April 4 and then moved to August 1, has been cancelled for 2020.
The CRBR office announced they hoped conditions around COVID-19 would improve enough to continue the tradition in 2020. Based on the decision of city leadership, local health experts and community leaders, the CRBR staff determined the race must be canceled for this year.
“While we share in the disappointment of having to cancel, we appreciate everyone’s understanding and support during this unprecedented time,” said Race Director Irv Batten. “Our event would not be possible without our wonderful participants, volunteers and sponsors, and their safety will always be our top priority.”
The Cooper River Bridge Run has been a model to promote health and wellness in our community since 1978. The CRBR office shared they are committed to providing a world-class 10K foot race and are looking forward to celebrating its return on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Until then, the staff will continue its mission of promoting health and wellness and cannot wait for the 2021 event.
Registered participants, please view your full list of options and considerations at bridgerun.com.