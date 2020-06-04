33rd annual Blessing of the Fleet and Seafood Festival canceled

After careful consideration and to safeguard the community from the spread of COVID-19, the Town of Mount Pleasant made the difficult decision on Thursday to cancel the 33rd annual Blessing of the Fleet and Seafood Festival presented by East Cooper Medical Center and Harris Teeter.
The rescheduled event was planned for Sunday, June 28 at Memorial Waterfront Park.
Town events staff will work with the Magwood family, event partners, sponsors and entertainers to plan an incredible celebration for next year's festival scheduled for April 25, 2021.
“The annual Blessing of the Fleet is one of the best days of the year in Mount Pleasant and while we regret that this decision was necessary, we believe it is the right thing to do for our community,” said Nicole Harvey, special events manager for the Town of Mount Pleasant.
The town held a private blessing ceremony for all the captains and fishing vessels on Shem Creek on April 14 just before the shrimping season opened.
Please be sure to support local shrimpers and fishermen. By buying local, it helps to sustain this important part of the town’s maritime heritage while also enjoying the very best seafood around.
