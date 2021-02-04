$300 million lawsuit filed against Bishop England High School

A $300 million class action lawsuit against Bishop England High School and the bishop of the Diocese of Charleston was announced by attorney Lawrence E. Richter Jr. at his office in Mount Pleasant, Thursday, Feb. 4. He called it a “monumental action” and thought the litigation “will perhaps expand in a lot of other directions.” It alleges students of the school were subjected to an invasion of privacy over a 20 year period since the opening of the school’s campus in 1998.
The origin of the lawsuit itself reaches back to the school’s former director of sports information, Jeffrey Alan Scofield, who was arrested on a charge of voyeurism in May 2019 and eventually pleaded guilty and was convicted. Although sentenced to two years in prison Scofield’s sentence was suspended to 18 months’ probation, along with registration as a sex offender and mental health treatment. Scofield had watched and recorded students using his desk computer, which was situated directly in front of a window in the school’s locker room that allowed him to view students through thin Venetian blinds.
Richter explained that when Bishop England High was built in 1998 three 4-foot-by-4-foot, desk-level windows had been installed in the locker rooms during the construction of school. There was one window for each of the three locker rooms, two for boys and one for girls. The suit alleges the students “could be seen through such windows either partially or completely nude.”
After Scofield’s arrest the windows were blocked. Richter’s complaint states the “diocese did nothing to protect the students or to close up” the windows prior to Scofield’s arrest. The discovery of Scofield’s activities hinged on a Bishop England High student who happened to use a device in which Scofield had downloaded photos and video of students. She immediately contacted school authorities.
Richter said during a deposition with Bishop Robert Guglielmone he asked, “Whose idea was this?
He added, “Somebody had to conceive it, somebody put pencil to a piece of paper and drew a locker room and drew in a 4-foot viewing window. Somebody built it. Somebody manufactured it and put it in place.”
The lawsuit claims there were “dishonest, deceptive and sexually abusive actions against the children who are and have been, since 1998, students at Bishop England High School, as well as those who have provided tuitions payment from them.” It cites two classes of victims, a “tuition class” and a “viewed class” and seeks to recover tuition payments and compensation for those who were “subjected to the invasion of privacy.”
Richter emphasized the students, along with parents, guardians and tuition payers were unaware of the existence of the windows and did not know they were being utilized by BEHS staff members to view students. He said there is an expectation that locker rooms are private.
“Since its opening on Daniel Island in 1998, BEHS has required male and female students, almost entirely minor children, and any others using such school facilities to disrobe in view of the large plate glass windows.” The blinds could be controlled without the knowledge of those in the locker room, Richter said.
Ritcher has been a member of the Diocese of Charleston his entire life, is active in the Roman Catholic Church and said all of his family are BEHS graduates, himself included.
He said the diocese and the school should have foreseen the potential for abuse these windows presented, especially considering the history of child sexual abuse that has been revealed in the Roman Catholic Church over the past several decades.
Richter’s firm has a long history with the Diocese of Charleston. He was one of the lead attorneys in the 2007 class-action lawsuit which settled with the diocese for $12 million. That action involved abuse accusations spanning the decades between 1950 through 1980. In 2019 the diocese released a list of 42 South Carolina priests with credible allegations of child sexual misconduct.
The Moultrie News reached out to the safe environment manager in the Office of Child and Youth Protection for the Diocese of Charleston but did not receive a call back.
The Diocese of Charleston’s director of media relations said she would release a statement later in the day on Feb. 4.
This story is developing.