1st Amendment inspires record number of contest entries

Despite disruptions caused by the pandemic, the Moultrie News, which co-sponsors the annual Constitution Essay Contest, received 50 more submissions this year, with a total of 203 entries.
Contest co-sponsor Larry Kobrovsky, a Charleston attorney, said its purpose “is to engage the community in reading and familiarizing themselves with the actual language of the Constitution of the United States.” He said he was pleased with the large number of submissions this year, “our most ever.”
“This year’s topic, the First Amendment, was very timely and relevant. I don’t remember a time when our country has seemed more divided and our fellow citizens less receptive to hearing views they don’t agree with, or even tolerant of, even allowing views they disagree with to be expressed,” Kobrovsky said. “A discussion of the First Amendment’s language on freedom of speech obviously struck a chord and elicited our record number of entries.”
The three winning essays were published in the May 19 issue of the Moultrie News and are available to read online at https://www.postandcourier.com/moultrie-news/opinion.
“Our community should be proud to have among us thoughtful members like Norman Brillant, our adult essay winner; Andrew D. Rowe, our high school winner; and Katarina Schmidler, our middle school winner,” Kobrovsky said. Moultrie Middle School teacher, Jody Stallings, had the most students enter the contest, although Cario Middle School gave him strong competition this year.
Brillant is a chef by profession. The semi-retired 68-year-old, lives in Goose Creek and works part-time in Mount Pleasant.
“Basically I wanted to get out of the profession. I got tired of working long days and weekends and holidays, not having any family time,” he said, adding that the pandemic also pushed him to slow down a bit. “There’s certainly lots of good jobs out there. I actually had a pastry chef’s job at a small college in North Charleston. They asked me to return, but I just didn’t feel that it was safe enough.”
Brillant loves to write and said he has “been writing all my life.” His approach to the essay was a letter from the First Amendment written to him. When he first saw the contest rules, he thought, “You know, the amendment speaks for itself.”
“And I thought, wow, I could go with that! And then I went online, and I checked it out. And it assured me that a letter format could be considered an essay. And that’s when I went forward. Originally, I was going to be the one writing but it got too complicated. So I turned it around. That’s how I developed the idea,” he said.
“I actually had a small play in a competition in L.A. that was one of the top 10. I actually was so thrilled that I flew out there to go see it.” … The cast put me up, they were wonderful. And I ended up taking third place,” Brillant said. He is presently writing a full length play that’s going into competition in August.
The hardest thing about the contest was staying within the word count – “500 words is really prohibitive. I could have easily doubled that,” he said.
Andrew D. Rowe is a homeschooled high school student. As part of his studies he took a constitutional law class. In that class he was required to write three position papers on a topic or case. The class was taught by Summerville resident, Bob Menges, an expert who teaches a nine-month high school course in constitutional law and American government.
“We were pretty much discussing the First Amendment about the time I was writing the essay,” Rowe said, adding that while taking the class he was able to ask questions about certain cases.
“I think the hardest part was just trying to find what direction I wanted to go.” He said everyone approaches freedom of speech differently. “You can’t rely on your opinions, because everyone has a different opinion about what’s okay and what’s not. So I tried to take a more constitutional approach.” He said that meant working out “what did the founding fathers actually say about this? Why is it even included in the Constitution?”
Rowe, 17, is one of seven children. His family lives in Snee Farm, Mount Pleasant. He had an early claim to fame as one of the naturally delivered triplets born on Leap Day 2004. A serious young man, he has clear aspirations.
“One of my main plans is I’m really interested in aviation. So one thing I’m currently working on is getting my pilot’s license.” He is considering the Air Force as well. “I would like to use the ROTC program at a college and get a degree in some type of engineering that’s related to aerospace. And then enter the Air Force with the end goal of becoming a pilot.”
“I think the most important thing is the Constitution was made for a reason,” Rowe said. “Just make sure that you do read the Constitution, because there’s a lot of stuff in there that we don’t even know is in there, because we haven’t read it. It was written more for our protection, not for the government’s protection,” he emphasized. “The Constitution was mainly written to limit the power of the federal government, not give power to the federal government.”
The youngest of the winners is Katarina Schmidler, a seventh grader at Cario Middle School. Her teacher, Tom Parker, gave his students a lesson on the First Amendment to prepare them to write their contest submissions.
Katarina said she didn’t really think about the first amendment much before the lesson. “I really didn’t think that it was as important. But now I know that it’s so important. But at the same time, if we use it in a bad way, it can be really bad for everyone.”
She said that she feels the first amendment is one of the things that “makes our country different,” and that we have rights that many other countries do not have.
Katarina is a passionate soccer player who will soon be traveling to Colorado with her team. When asked what she might like to do in the future, she said, “At this age, I feel like I need to keep my options wide. But I do have a vague interest in writing because it helps me connect to my dad. (Her father passed away when she was 10 years old.) When he passed it was a really strong connection. And soccer, of course, makes me feel free. Architecture I really love.”
Several of her fellow students asked her why she worked so hard on her essay. Katarina said she told them doing her best is important to her. Her mother, Julie Schmidler, said she is immensely proud of her daughter. “I’m blessed to be her mom.”
Kobrovsky commended the work of this year’s judges, who were chosen to ensure the non-partisan nature of the contest. “We wanted to reflect the entire community,” he said.
The judges were: Maurice Washington, the current chairman of the Charleston County Republican party; Colleen Condon, the Chair of the Charleston County Democratic Party; Barney Blakeney, activist and contributing writer to the Charleston Chronicle, a newspaper serving African-American and Black communities in Charleston; and Christopher Mills, a previous winner of the contest who later graduated from Harvard Law School, was a former Supreme Court Clerk and present founder of Spero Law firm in Charleston.
“This was our 18th year of co-sponsoring this Essay Contest,” Kobrovsky said, noting that entries over the years number in the thousands. “I hope thousands more have taken a moment to pause and contemplate the wisdom of our Founding Fathers and the inheritance they have given us in our Constitution. Our contest has now gone on long enough for one of our early high school winners, Christopher Mills, to go on to become a law clerk with the Supreme Court of the United States, helping to interpret the Constitution. Mr. Mills has gone on to his own distinguished career as a lawyer and to serve as a judge in this year’s essay contest. My hope is that we continue this effort and cement the ties that bind all of us as citizens of the United States of America.”