11 Barnwell Whaley attorneys named to 2021 The Best Lawyers in America list

Barnwell Whaley Patterson & Helms is pleased to announce that 11 attorneys have been recognized and included in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.
M. Dawes Cooke, Jr., B.C. Killough, Randell C. Stoney, Jr., K. Michael Barfield, Christopher M. Hinnant, David S. Cox, Barbara J. Wagner, PhD, D. Summers Clarke, Marvin D. Infinger, and Ernest B. Lipscomb, III have each been named to the 2021 “The Best Lawyers in America” list and Justin P. Novak has been listed in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.
The Best Lawyers of America named Dawes Cooke as the 2021 Best Lawyers’ Lawyer of the Year in the area of Mediation for the Charleston metro market. Best Lawyers has named Cooke as a Charleston Lawyer of the Year nine times since 2009 in the areas of arbitration, mediation, bet-the-company litigation, and personal injury litigation. Cooke’s legal accolades include recognition by Chambers USA, Benchmark Litigation, Martindale Hubbell, and Charleston Business Magazine. He is regularly listed in South Carolina Super Lawyers as one of the top 10 attorneys in the state of South Carolina, and he was ranked number one attorney in the state in 2014, 2015 and 2016.
Barnwell Whaley managing member Randell C. Stoney, Jr. has been named as a Charleston 2021 Lawyer of the Year for Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants. A member of the Defense Research Institute, the South Carolina Defense Trial Lawyers Association, the International Association of Defense Counsel (IADC), and The American Board of Trial Advocates, Stoney has regularly been listed in the editions of South Carolina Super Lawyers as a Top Rated Civil Litigation Attorney.
Previous Barnwell Whaley attorneys named to the Best Lawyers’ Lawyer of the Year list include registered patent attorney and member B.C. Killough, who was named as the Corporate law Lawyer of the Year in 2015, and Special Counsel Marvin Infinger, who has received the area Best Lawyers’ Lawyer of the Year designation in 2019 and 2015 for work in admiralty and maritime law and in 2009 for bet-the-company litigation.
The Best Lawyers of America further recognizes Barnwell Whaley attorneys in the following areas for their work in the Charleston, SC and Wilmington, NC markets in the following areas:
- M. Dawes Cooke, Jr. - Arbitration, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Litigation - Health Care, Mediation, Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants, and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- B. C. Killough - Corporate Law, Litigation - Intellectual Property, and Patent Law
- Randell C. Stoney, Jr. - Construction Law, Litigation - Construction, Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants, and Product Liability Litigation - Defendants
- K. Michael Barfield - Insurance Law and Litigation - Construction
- David S. Cox - Commercial Litigation and Product Liability Litigation - Defendants
- Christopher M. Hinnant - Litigation - Insurance and Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants
- Barbara J. Wagner, PhD - Insurance Law
- D. Summers Clarke, II - Litigation - Insurance
- Marvin D. Infinger - Admiralty and Maritime Law, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Litigation - Intellectual Property, and Litigation - Municipal
- Ernest B. Lipscomb, III - Patent Law and Trademark Law
Charleston Special Counsel Justin P. Novak is listed in the 2021 Edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in the areas of Alternative Dispute Resolution, Commercial Litigation, and Professional Malpractice Law.
Best Lawyers listings are divided by geographic region and practice areas and lawyers are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise, undergoing an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing. Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognizes associates and other lawyers who are earlier in their careers for their outstanding professional excellence in private practice in the United States.
