New shady canopy is donated to James B. Edwards Elementary playground

James B. Edwards Elementary School (JBE) has been awarded a Shade Structure Grant from the American Academy of Dermatology. The grant enabled a permanent shade structure to be built over child development and kindergarten playground that will protect over 200 children a day from the sun’s ultraviolet rays.
Since its launch in 2000, the AAD’s Shade Structure Grant Program has awarded funding for more than 400 shade structures, which provide shade for more than three million individuals each day.
Charleston dermatologist Dr. Renee Straub, a member of the AAD, sponsored JBE’s grant application. Dr. Straub has one child in kindergarten at JBE and, one who will join the JBE family in 2021. The lead teacher of Child Development, Kristen Straub partnered with her sister, Renee, to promote this grant for JBE.
School staff members held a dedication ceremony Oct. 23.
“At James B. Edwards we believe that outside play is a vital part of developing the whole child,” said Principal Robin Fountain. “We are so incredibly grateful for this sunshade. It significantly increases the amount of time we can safely access the play area.”
The Shade Structure Grant Program is part of the AAD’s SPOT Skin Cancer campaign to reduce the incidence of skin cancer by educating the public about effective skin cancer prevention tips.
“According to the AAD, skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, and it only takes one blistering sunburn during childhood or adolescence to nearly double a person’s chance of developing melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, later in life,” said Kristen Straub. “Seeking shade is an easy way to reduce the risk of skin cancer, along with covering up and wearing a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.”
To learn more about the Shade Structure Grant Program or for ways to prevent and detect skin cancer, visit SpotSkinCancer.org. For more information, contact the school at (843) 849-2805