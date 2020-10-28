Mount Pleasant police department christens new boat

The sky was clear blue and the clouds drifted lazily above. Warm, but with a light breeze. A beautiful day at Shem Creek Park. The shiny new police boat with its huge outboard motors hugged the side of the grey wood dock, as boats both large and small slowly passed on their way to the river. Sea birds minded their own business and continued fishing in the marsh, ignoring the Mount Pleasant police officers in crisp blue uniforms gathering, cameras ready, with Town Council members and others. It was a good day for champagne. Although the boat was the only one to get any bubbly.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department christened a new boat on Oct. 23 that was designed to increase their ability to make the waters around our community safer. Pride and pleasure were evident in the smiles, blessings, and speeches. Not to mention the smashing of the champagne bottle.
Police Chief Carl Richie said the boat cost almost $385,000 but with the help of the Town Council they put in for a grant with and “secured $288,000 of the purchase price on that boat.”
“I can tell you that that money will come back tenfold when we help those boaters out, or make that rescue,” Ritchie said. “There is no question this boat is going to enhance our capabilities and it’s going to help us serve our boating community that much better.”
Town Council member Jake Rambo spoke to the small crowd and shared his feelings about the boat’s impact on the work of the police department’s harbor unit.
“What a beautiful day to be out here blessing this new boat.” Rambo said. “Obviously, when you think of Charleston, when you think of Mount Pleasant you think about the water, you think of the harbor, the fun, the shrimping and the industry and the recreation that goes on here. And so, anything we can add to our citizens to keep them safe is a great addition to our community. The fact that we were able to get grant money — two-thirds of it was paid for with grants and partnerships with the federal government — is excellent. So our taxpayers are getting a win here as well.”
Lt. Christopher Rosier of the Mount Pleasant Harbor Unit led a prayer to protect the boat and its crew and described some of the elements of the boat christening. “As you see today, there is a branch of a lemon tree on the front of the boat. That symbolizes the safe return after each mission. Also as part of our ceremony will be the breaking of a bottle of champagne. That symbolizes a sacrifice to the sea gods for the safe return of our crew.”
Before breaking the champagne bottle Chaplain Scarlette Bostick from Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy, a volunteer chaplain for the police department offered a blessing before boarding, where she said a prayer over all sides of the boat from aft to stern.
“Some people might ask why we take the time to bless an object and I just want to remind us that when we bless an object like this vessel that what we are doing is energizing our faith,” she said. ”We energize our faith in a higher power in whatever way you perceive God to be. We also know that God does do wonderful deeds through objects. By blessing this object — this boat — we call upon and invoke the spirit to please bless this object so that it might do good. We know that with the Mount Pleasant Police Department boat, good will be done to this community and the surrounding communities.”
Once the boat was thoroughly blessed it was time for Jake Rambo to climb aboard with other members of the Town Council. He grabbed the champagne, carefully wrapped in plastic to contain the broken glass. He took a big swing. Success the first time to a loud round of applause from officers on the dock. The new police boat was now ready to go to work.