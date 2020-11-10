Military veterans deserve their day of recognition

I am a veteran.
I entered the United States Marines at the ripe old age of 17. When you first enter the armed forces of the United States, you instantly begin to learn new ways of living. That is especially true of the Marines. I know. Not only did I complete boot camp at Parris Island, South Carolina, I became a drill instructor there as well. Parris Island is an intangible institution that produces tangible results. Much of those results relate to the physical location of the island. It is irreplaceable.
Upon entering the Marines you discover there are no societal class standings, especially in boot camp. Drill instructors see to that. You are all in the same “can” and only your drill instructor has the can opener. While serving my Corps, and my country, for 26 years on active duty before retiring I got to meet and serve with many great people. A Marine quickly discovers it is abilities that are judged, not background. We learned that service to others always precedes service to self.
Some of the highlights of my duties were in aviation, infantry, and military police. My strongest memories are of my enlisted days with one of those legendary drill instructors at Parris Island, my combat tour in Vietnam as an officer, and my duties as a military police officer and an infantry officer.
After retiring, I became a deputy sheriff, first in New York and later in Florida. I retired (again) after 16 years of public service in law enforcement. So, I have a record of service involving close interaction with a unique and diverse cross-section of American society for 42 years. That’s my background. Today, I write books, magazine and newspaper articles, and continue to be awed by the resilience and dedication of citizens who chose a life of service to others before self. And, in retirement, I continue to interact with many of them from all across this vast country on a continuing basis as a volunteer at the Maritime and Naval Museum at Patriots Point. It’s genuinely an honor to be a part of that great patriotic and educational attraction on the shores of South Carolina.
It is fitting and proper that we show our appreciation to our military veterans every day, but especially on Veterans Day.
But, what is it? What’s the thing that makes military veterans particularly singled out as important? Let’s explore that question.
Now I’ll be honest, some goof-offs did slip through the cracks, and admittedly, a few, very few I served with were destined to go through life pushing doors that were marked pull. Many military veterans never serve in combat. Some are never deployed overseas. In times past, many people were drafted against their will; however, many more were volunteers. Admittedly, some of those were reluctant volunteers. Today, since 1973, all who make up our armed forces are volunteers. But regardless of how and why they got there, they began a process of indoctrination and training that molded them into something they were not before. They left their individual adolescences behind and most became physically and mentally mature young men and women integrated into a highly disciplined, intensely loyal team. For many young people, it was their first exposure to the doctrine of service to others before self. Some are weeded out during training and indoctrination. Some fail that initial process and return home. The vast majority who complete their training eventually acquire traits and skills that last a lifetime.
While moving through time-tested military training processes individual skills become links that make up the chain of our armed forces. A recruit learns responsibility to the group and group responsibility to the individual. And to obey orders. Some become leaders. They learned to give of themselves. We especially honor those who have given their lives to save the lives of others.
The Lance Corporal Ralph Johnson Veterans Hospital here in Charleston, and the USS Ralph Johnson, guided-missile cruiser DDG-114, are symbols of the phrase, others before self. It is the hallmark of military service regardless of rank, occupation, type of service or length of military service. In a fierce fire-fight during the TET Offensive, Lance Corporal Johnson willingly threw himself on a grenade thereby protecting his fellow Marines.
As military veterans progress through their new lifestyle, they accomplish tasks they previously never dreamed of. They develop a “can-do” attitude that often prevails throughout their lifetime.
Veterans perform a myriad of tasks to keep America safe and defeat our foes. They drive tanks, and trucks, fly airplanes, deliver supplies, repair engines, process data, patch up wounds, carry dead friends, cry together and laugh together. Some apply the art of killing and the art of life saving with equal zeal. They freeze guarding empty buildings, or bake on hot desert sands; they stand guard on lonely isolated outposts, and play games with friends at the water’s edge on the shores of a dense tropical island. They cross sand and coral beaches too close to a fanatical enemy bent on driving them back into the sea. They launch and recover aircraft from the pitching decks of aircraft carriers on the high seas. Some train others to replicate their skills.
Our armed services is made up of a mixture of many individual races and creeds. They are soldiers, sailors, airmen, “Coasties,” and Marines, doing what their leaders called upon them to do in times of war and in times of uneasy peace. Most serve their required time honorably. Many put their lives on hold while serving their country; and some remain serving for a full and lasting career. All contribute to the defense of our country, and our way of life. Many do so with low pay, minimal living conditions, sometimes in hostile environments, often away from home and family. They give their full devotion to their country. Some lose friends, some lose limbs, and some are killed. Some will suffer mental and physical scars their entire lives. And yet, many say they would do it all over again if asked.
I am honored to be a part of this assembly of patriotic Americans celebrating our freedom. We are protected by a new generation of men and women standing guard throughout the world. Like those of my generation, and before, many are away from home for the first time, missing anniversaries, holidays, or even the birth of a child. Today, please join together as patriotic Americans and honor the men and women of our armed services and take a moment to reflect on their sacrifices.
Veterans share a bond that runs deep and lives long. Military veterans deserve their day of recognition and so much more. Thank you, fellow veterans. Thank you for your service to this nation, and your fellow man. I thank my God, every day for my fellow veterans. Some of you just might be the one or two that, by your actions, allowed me to live this life to the fullest.
Semper Fi!
Stoney Bates
Major Ralph Stoney Bates, USMC (Ret)