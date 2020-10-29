Lowcountry autumn brings its own version of subtle color changes

Our leaves may not change color until December and we likely won't see frost on the pumpkins until after Thanksgiving. We don’t have the blazing maples of Vermont or the hardwoods of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Yet the Lowcountry autumn has a richness all its own, one which dazzles in a brilliant, flower-headed glory.
Maybe I should say “morning glory,” for roadsides everywhere are festooned with lush garlands of these petunia-like flowers. Several different varieties are found here, varying in colors that range from deep blue, pink and lavender to white.
English naturalist and explorer Mark Catesby (1683-1749) named the morning glory the "Purple Bind-weed of Carolina," an apt description for this tenacious vine that happily wraps itself around anything handy, from a fence post to a neighboring tree limb. Catesby also described how coastal Native Americans used morning glory juice to prevent snake bites, writing of one who had “daubed” himself with the juice of the plant (presumably taken from its root), “immediately after which, he handled a rattlesnake with his naked hands without receiving any harm from it.” Catesby failed to explain why an American Indian, or anyone else for that matter, would wish to handle a rattlesnake with their bare hands.
Autumn at the beach offers a special glory. The sun, now lower on the horizon, brings a rare quality of light with slanting rays that create a diffused effect, one somehow softer and more precious. In full fruit, sea oats dazzle in clusters of honey-colored gold against the azure sky. Behind the primary dunes, stands of goldenrod and daisy-headed sneezeweed are punctuated by delicate daubs of pink butterfly peas.
And butterflies? This is their time of the year as thousands of yellow sulfurs and orange-and-black gulf fritillaries dine on the nectar provided by the profusion of autumn flowers.
The marshlands also turn to gold, with great swaths of orange and yellow accentuated by lime greens and sky-reflected blues. For whatever reason, this time of the year brings shore birds together, with entire conventions of ibis and egrets clustered in their dress whites as they dominate the mud flats.
Indeed, autumn is a fine time in the Lowcountry. The scorching weather of August has departed, replaced by tolerable days and freshly invigorating nights. The full moon rises larger and brighter, dominating the sky with a Halloween smile. Soon, the smell of wood smoke will fill the air and, with colder days and nights, we'll retreat for our short winter to the warmth of home and hearth. Steamed oysters and bowls of piping hot chili will replace our summertime fare of boiled shrimp and corn on the cob. We'll watch interminable hours of football.
But now? The outside beckons. We are in that wonderful time of the year when it is warm enough to swim in the daytime yet cool enough to don a sweater at night. It is autumn in the Lowcountry — a fine time to simply be.