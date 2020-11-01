Lily Woods sparks Bishop England High to 10th consecutive state title in girls tennis

Lily Woods plays to win. Period. End of story.
As a senior athlete at Bishop England High School, Woods brings a competitive fire to all that she does. Whether it’s as the captain and leader of the girls tennis team or a scrappy guard for the basketball team, Woods knows only one way to play.
“I am very competitive. I want to win at whatever I do,” said Woods, who will take her tennis talents to Wofford College next fall.
Woods’ competitive spirit led the way on Saturday as Bishop England claimed a 10th consecutive state championship in girls tennis, beating Chapman, 5-0, for the Class AAA title.
Woods, who plays No. 1 singles, easily won her match, 6-0, 6-0, in less than an hour. She set the tone and her teammates followed. For Woods, the gold medal was her sixth as she was a starter since the seventh-grade.
“I know if I can win my match, it gets everyone going,” she said. “I always look to raise my own level of play and winning my own match is very important to me. But us winning as a team is also very important, especially this year. Going for 10 was a big deal.”
Woods will compete in the state individual championship tournament on Monday and Tuesday. On Nov. 4 its on to the hardwood to play for veteran coach Paul Runey. As much as she loves tennis, playing basketball offers different challenges and improves her overall athleticism.
“I love the individual and mental aspects of tennis but I also love being a part of a team and having others to rely on,” Woods said.
Bishop England was one of three area schools to compete for a state championship in girls tennis. Lucy Beckham High School won the Class AAAA championship with a 5-1 win over Greenville, and Philip Simmons High School finished as the state runner-up in Class AA.
Bishop England coach Kristin Arnold has now led the program to 10 titles in her 12 seasons as coach. As a player at Bishop England, Arnold was a part of four state championship teams.
“No, it never gets old,” Arnold said. “Every year we have new players, different challenges, so every one is special,” the coach said. “This is the goal that we set every year, to win the state championship. This team was great all season. They were focused and they worked hard. They deserve this and they earned it.”
Leading the effort at Lucy Beckham was sophomore No. 1 singles performer Piper Charney, who moved from Kentucky and is part of the LPT scholars academy. Charney spends most of her life in tennis as an individual tournament player but took a liking to the team aspect of tennis this fall.
“This was exciting,” she said. “It was great to become close with my teammates, my siblings. They are great to be around and it was so much fun being a part of a team.”
Though Philip Simmons came up short in their first attempt at winning a state championship, the three-year old school will most certainly be back. The starting lineup this fall consisted of three freshmen, an eighth-grader and a seventh-grader.