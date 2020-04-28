IOP changes hours for non-resident access

At Tuesday night's Isle of Palms special council meeting, council addressed its COVID-19 Emergency Ordinance in place that currently restricts access to the island for non-resident travel between the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The ordinance first went into effect March 21 and was set to expire April 30.
Council voted to amend the hours of the access checkpoints to 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. with an extension to May 12. The vote passed 6-3.
Prior to the vote, Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island were on the same time schedule in terms of island restriction. Isle of Palms council discussed that since the city's hours no longer coincide with Sullivan's Island, it may cause Sullivan's Island to have an additional checkpoint in between the hours of differential.
Tuesday morning, Sullivan's Island passed an extension of their 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. restriction through May 12, as reported by the Post and Courier. Sullivan's Island council noted they may revisit the issue contingent on what Isle of Palms decides.
