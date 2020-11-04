How you can help protect the sea turtle nests during the six month season each year

Mary Pringle offered these suggestions to help protect the sea turtle nests during the six-month season each year.
1. Keep any lights on the beach extinguished, whether those are lights shining from houses or people on the beach with flashlights during turtle season. Turtles become disoriented and distracted by any light they see. “Both islands have lighting ordinances where people are not supposed to do that. We always need people to remember to help by doing that.”
2. Fill in any holes you dig on the beach because turtles, especially the hatchlings, can get trapped in these holes. “People bring big shovels and dig holes that can be three feet deep, so we need people to not leave the holes. They should fill them in if they are going to dig. A sand castle is fine, but a hole is a danger to turtles. And it’s also a danger to people. People run on the beach at night and can hurt themselves stepping into one.”
3. Never leave trash. “Plastic pollution in the ocean is a danger not only to turtles, but to birds and other ocean life like dolphins and fish. They can mistake things like plastic bags for jellyfish and eat them. The South Carolina Aquarium has many patients brought in who are just full of plastic, which is toxic to their systems and it can kill them.”
4. Don’t allow dogs and children knock down the signs or dig close by anywhere that might be a danger to the nests.