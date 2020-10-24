Horticulture Hotline - Time to rid yard of bugs and weeds

This is a great time of year to work in your yard. First spray your shrubs with Cyonara (just connect to your hose and spray) and say "cyonara" to mosquitoes, so you will enjoy your time outside. EcoVia is an organic option to spray and Possum’s Mosquito Swatter (Goat Island approved) is an organic option to spread.
Disease usually attacks grass in the fall and spring so now is a great time to apply a systemic fungicide to prevent attacks. Strobe G or T-Methyl are a couple of good options.
The cooler fall temperatures are perfect for controlling weeds. Weed Free Zone is great if you prefer to spray. Dollar Weed Control is a granular product that works on some really tough weeds including Florida Betony, Virginia Button Weed and Dollar weed. I wiped out an area of Virginia Button Weed in my yard with one application.
Pre-emergent herbicides will keep you ahead of the weeds. Broadleaf Weed Control with Gallery will control a wide variety of broadleaf weeds and 00-00-07 Dimension is good for grassy weeds.
Dormant oil or horticultural oil has been popular for a long time. Many people use it on their shrubs and trees in the fall and spring for overwintering insects. I have started to use Neem oil because it is an organic oil that attacks some fungi as well.
Yes, it is also time to winterize your turf. Look for a product with a 00 for the first number (nitrogen). A 00-00-25 with sulfate of potash and minors would be great. If you do not need the potash, consider SeaHume a wonderful combination of seaweed and humic acid. The seaweed has over 60 minor nutrients, amino acids, and bio stimulants. Humic acid is also full of bio stimulants that help make nutrients in the soil available to your plants, help with soil structure, grow roots, and feed the microorganisms in the soil. Both of these products can be used together and will help your yard this winter and next spring. Possum’s Minors will also put your grass to bed happy.
Beware of national ad campaigns talking about winterizing fertilizers. These products are usually formulated for cool season grasses (rye, fescue). I saw one over the weekend that was a 22-00-14. Not exactly what we want to put on our yard in mid-October in the Lowcountry.
When buying gas for your lawn mower, generator, or chain saw, be sure to include a gas stabilizer to help prevent your carburetor from getting varnished over the winter. Try to purchase gas from a gas station that has ethanol free gas for your mower, as well as your two-cycle hand-held equipment.
Hold off putting out pine straw or mulching beds until the trees have dropped their leaves, so the leaves do not mess up your new straw or mulch. If you recycle leaves that drop in your yard instead of bagging them and setting them by the curb, you will gain some free nutrients and organic matter.
Watch out for worms munching on your grass. The worms are slowing down, but there are still some out there. Fleas also seem particularly bad this fall. Remember the three-step approach – treat the yard, treat the house and treat the animal. Using a product that contains a growth regulator in the house and in the yard will greatly increase your success.
Rats that used to have plenty to eat at restaurants are now showing up at people’s homes.
Don't forget to always read, understand and follow the product label.