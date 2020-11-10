Honor veterans by visiting Flags for Heroes at Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum is serving as Charleston’s home for patriotism during Veterans Day week. In appreciation of those who served in the military, the museum is offering free admission to veterans today (Veterans Day), through Sunday, Nov. 15.
The museum has partnered with the East Cooper Breakfast Rotary Club and the USS Yorktown Foundation to showcase a breathtaking display of hundreds of American Flags. The flags serve as reminder of the true meaning of Veterans Day are flying in front of the Patriots Point Cold War Submarine Memorial and will be displayed through Nov. 15.
“Our museum was created to foster and celebrate American patriotism,” said Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum Executive Director Larry Murray. “We hope the community will spend some time walking in the steps of the heroes that have so proudly defended our freedom. Veterans Day is a time to celebrate those heroes, and there’s no better way to do that than being here at Patriots Point.”